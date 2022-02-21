#GameTechie
What games are available to play on Valve’s Steam Deck?
Valve has checked the compatibility of hundreds of Steam games on the Steam Deck. Here’s the complete list.
Valve’s highly anticipated Steam Deck is finally set to arrive later this month. The handheld console is more like a portable gaming PC, with access to Steam’s massive library of PC games. But not every game on Steam is optimized for the mobile console.
Since the Steam Deck’s announcement in July of last year, there has been speculation on which games will be compatible with the device. The company has been working with game developers to verify which games in Steam’s massive library will be compatible with the Steam Deck.
The company’s compatibility program places Steam titles into one of three different categories. Verified games have a green checkmark on the Steam Deck and will work without a hitch.
A yellow exclamation mark means games are playable but may require some manual tweaking. And a gray icon means the games aren’t playable at all. So let’s see which Valve Steam Deck games have made the cut so far.
Steam Deck verified games
First, we’ll take a look at the games that Steam has verified on the Steam Deck so far. There are tens of thousands of games available on Steam. So it’ll likely be a while before all of them are checked for compatibility. Still, the list is pretty strong, with more than 300 games already verified. Check them out below:
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Aeterna Noctis
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Animal Super Squad
- Ape Out
- Aragami
- art of rally
- Automobilista 2
- Baba Is You
- Babble Royale
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battleboom
- Bayonetta
- Beacon
- The Beast Inside
- Before We Leave
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Blasphemous
- Blue Fire
- Boomerang X
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Business Tour – Board Game with Online Multiplayer
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Carto
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Castle Crashers
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Caveblazers
- Celeste
- Chasm
- Chernobylite
- Chorus
- Circuit Superstars
- Clue/Cluedo: The Classic Mystery Game
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crush Crush
- Cuphead
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyber Hook
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
- Dark Deity
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Daymare 1998
- Dead Cells
- Dead Estate
- Dead Rising 4
- Death’s Door
- Deathloop
- Death Stranding
- Death Trash
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Demon Turf
- Desperados III
- Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
- Devil May Cry 5
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dishonored
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- DmC: Devil May Cry
- DOOM II
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Digital Edition of Light
- Drawful 2
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Dying Light
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Elderborn
- Endless Space – Definitive Edition
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Epic Battle Fantasy 5
- Everhood
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- The Evil Within
- Evoland
- Evoland 2
- Fable Anniversary
- Fae Tactics
- The Falconeer
- Fallout Shelter
- Fantasy Blacksmith
- Farm Together
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
- Fight Knight
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)
- Final Fantasy VIII – Remastered
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Firewatch
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Football, Tactics & Glory
- Fox Hime Zero
- FTL: Faster Than Light
- Furi
- The Game of Life 2
- Gang Beasts
- Gas Station Simulator
- Genital Jousting
- Ghost Exorcism Inc
- Ghostrunner
- Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions
- God of War
- Graveyard Keeper
- GRID
- Griftlands
- Grim Clicker
- GRIME
- Gris
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gujian3
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hades
- Happy’s Humble Burger Farm
- Haven
- Heave Ho
- Heavenly Bodies
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hellish Quart
- Hentai Bad Girls
- Hentai Girl Hime
- Hitman
- Hitman 3
- Hollow Knight
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- House Flipper
- Human: Fall Flat
- Huntdown
- Hypercharge: Unboxed
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Idle Wasteland
- INSIDE
- Into the Breach
- Intravenous
- Ion Fury
- Isekai Quest
- Isekai Succubus ~My Genderbent Saga in Another World~
- Jackbox Party Pack
- Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Jackbox Party Pack 5
- Jackbox Party Pack 6
- Jackbox Party Pack 7
- Jackbox Party Pack 8
- Journey
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jump King
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- Katana ZERO
- Kingdom: Classic
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance – Tower Defence
- The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- The King of Fighters XIV Steam Edition
- Kitaria Fables
- Kynseed
- The Lands of Eldyn
- Last Evil
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- The LEGO Movie – Videogame
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Lethal League Blaze
- Let It Die
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante
- Life Is Strange Remastered
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
- LIMBO
- Littlewood
- Loop Odyssey
- Luck Be a Landlord
- Mad Max
- Majikoi! Love Me Seriously!
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Mega Man 11
- The Messenger
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metal Unit
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Mini Motorways
- Minoria
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- MO: Astray
- Monster Sanctuary
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition
- Mortal Shell
- MudRunner
- Muv-Luv
- Muv-Luv Alternative
- My Friend Pedro
- NBA 2K22
- NEKOPARA Extra
- NEKOPARA Vol. 0
- NEKOPARA Vol. 4
- Nexomon
- Nickolodeon All-Star Brawl
- Nidhogg
- [Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection] Ninja Gaiden Sigma-2
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Nobody Saves the World
- Noita
- No Longer Home
- Nuclear Throne
- Obduction
- Octopath Traveller
- Okami HD
- Oozi: Earth Adventure
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Outward
- Overcooked! 2
- Paint the Town Red
- Paradise Killer
- Pathologic 2
- Payday 2
- PictoQuest
- Pit People
- Pit People 2
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Portal 2
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Project Cars 3
- Project Warlock
- Psychonauts 2
- Rad
- Rain World
- Realm Grinder
- Record of Lodoss War – Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- Redout: Enhanced Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Renai Karichaimashita: Koikari – Love For Hire
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Ride 4
- Ring of Pain
- Risk of Rain 2
- River City Girls
- Rocket League
- Roguebook
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Roki
- The Room
- Roundguard
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Sable
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Sakura Clicker
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Scarlet Nexus
- Secrets of Grindia
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Seeds of Chaos
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition
- Session: Skateboarding Sim Game
- The Sexy Brutale
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shenzhen I/O
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Shop Titans
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Siralim Ultimate
- Skater XL – The Ultimate Skateboarding Game
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Sonic Generations Collection
- Sonic Mania
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Stick Fight: The Game
- A Story About My Uncle
- Strange Horticulture
- Streets of Rogue
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Supaplex
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Super Robot Wars 30
- Supraland Six Inches Under
- Tales of Arise
- Tap Wizard 2
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- This Is the Police 2
- Tohu
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Total War: Warhammer II
- A traveler’s photo album
- Travellers Rest
- Treasure of Nadia
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TSIOQUE
- Tunche
- Twelve Minutes
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger
- UnderMine
- Unpacking
- UNSIGHTED
- Until We Die
- Untitled Goose Game
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Vampire Survivors
- Vampyr
- Vanquish
- Voidigo
- Webbed
- West of Dead
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- What the Golf?
- Windjammers 2
- Wizard of Legend
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- World of Horror
- WWE 2K19
- Wytchwood
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Your Chronicle
- Yu Gi Oh! Duel Links
And these are all of the Valve Steam Deck games that have received the verified status from Valve ahead of the console’s release. This list is likely to grow over the next few months, so feel free to bookmark this page as we’ll keep this list updated.
Steam Deck playable games
Next, we’ll look at the games that currently fall under the “playable” category. These games will technically work on the Steam Deck, but they may require some adjustments. So far, there are about 200 games that have the “playable” stamp. Here they are:
- 100% Orange Juice
- 7 Days to Die
- AI*Shoujo/AI*
- Airport CEO
- American Truck Simulator
- Among Trees
- Among Us
- The Ascent
- As Far As The Eye
- Assassins’ Creed IV Black Flag
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Automation Empire
- Barony
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- BeamNG.drive
- Bejeweled 3
- Black Book
- Black Skylands
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Bloons TD Battles 2
- Bloons TD 5
- Bloons TD 6
- Bravely Default II
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Cats in Time
- Caves of Qud
- Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends
- Cities: Skylines
- City Car Driving
- Cookie Clicker
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
- The Crew
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Daemon X Machina
- A Dance of Fire and Ice
- Dark Souls Remastered
- Darkest Dungeon
- Dead Space 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Disgaea 2 PC
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Don’t Starve Together
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Dungreed
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Earth Defense Force 5
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition
- Element TD 2 – Tower Defense
- Empyrion – Galactic Survival
- Everyday Genius: SquareLogic
- F1 2021
- Factorio
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Farming Simulator 19
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VII
- Fireworks Mania – An Explosive Simulator
- Football Manager 2019
- Football Manager 2021
- Football Manager 2022
- The Forest
- Garfield Kart
- Garfield Kart – Furious Racing
- GemCraft – Frostborn Wrath
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grim Dawn
- Hearts of Iron IV
- HELLDIVERS Dive Harder Edition
- Humankind
- IdleOn – The Idle MMO
- I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator
- Inscryption
- Islanders
- It Takes Two
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingsway
- Leaf Blower Revolution – Idle Game
- Left to Survive: Shooter PVP
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
- Library of Ruina
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Nightmares II
- The Long Drive
- Loop Hero
- Lost in Random
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Madness: Project Nexus
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Master Reboot
- MMORPG Tycoon 2
- Monster Hunter: World
- Muck
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Need for Speed Heat
- NGU Idle
- NGU Industries
- NieR: Automata
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- NIMBY Rails
- Offworld Trading Company
- Outer Wilds
- Pathfinder Adventures
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Path of Exile
- PC Building Simulator
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Planet Coaster
- Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition
- Poker Night at the Inventory
- Poly Bridge 2
- Popup Dungeon
- Prison Simulator
- Psychonauts
- Quantum Break
- Railroads Online!
- Ready or Not
- Regency Solitaire
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Robotics;Notes Elite
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
- The Room Three
- Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Secret Neighbor: Hello Neighbor Multiplayer
- Serin Fate
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slasher’s Keep
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 3
- SNOW – The Ultimate Edition
- SnowRunner
- Soda Dungeon 2
- Sonic Adventure 2
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Space Haven
- SpeedRunners
- Spiral Knights
- Sprocket
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005)
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: The Old Republic
- State of Decay: YOSE
- STEINS;GATE
- Stellaris
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- The Surge
- Sword of Legends Online
- System Shock 2
- Tales of Maj’Eyal
- Tales of Zestiria
- Thief Simulator
- Titanfall 2
- tModLoader
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Total War: Warhammer II
- TrackMania2 Stadium
- Tribes of Midgard
- Twilight Struggle
- Two Point Hospital
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Unreal Tournament 2004: Editor’s Choice Edition
- Valheim
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
- Warno
- War Thunder
- Wasteland 3
- A Way Out
- West of Loathing
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- World Nations Game
- XCOM 2
These are the games that are considered “playable” on the Steam Deck. You may have to adjust the user interface or the touchscreen might not work. But you should be able to play these games, at least in some capacity.
Non-compatible games
And lastly, we have the games that Steam has confirmed will not work on the Steam Deck. These games, for whatever reason, just will not work with the Steam Deck gaming console at all.
- ArcheAge: Unchained
- Arizona Sunshine
- Back 4 Blood
- Black Desert
- Black Squad
- Bless Unleashed
- Budget Cuts
- Closers
- Conan Exiles
- The Crew 2
- Crossout
- Dead By Daylight
- Deadside
- Deceit
- Digimon Masters Online
- DJMAX Respect V
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Due Process
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- For Honor
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gears 5
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hell Let Loose
- Hunt: Showdown
- Insurgency
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Job Simulator
- Jump Force
- Just Cause 2
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Last Oasis
- Lemnis Gate
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Loco Dojo
- Mabinogi
- Moero Chronicle
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Naruto No Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- New World
- Outriders
- Persona 4 Golden
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
- PlanetSide 2
- Post Scriptum
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- QuiVr
- Rec Room
- Rogue Company
- Scavengers
- Soulworker
- Squad
- Taphouse VR
- theBlue
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Totally Accurate Battlegrounds
- Vindictus
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Z1 Battle Royale
And that does it for the games that absolutely won’t work on the Steam Deck. These games could eventually be updated to include support for the handheld console. But for now, they won’t work at all.
This list is subject to change
Valve’s Steam Deck hasn’t even come out yet, but the company has already verified compatibility for hundreds of games. This list will likely grow exponentially over the next few weeks as the Steam Deck bursts onto the market.
We will try to keep this list as updated as possible so feel free to circle back for any updates. If you want to check out the compatibility of Steam games on the Steam Deck for yourself, you can use this handy tool from SteamDB.
The SteamDB search tool lets you sort games by their compatibility on different operating systems. Under the Platforms filter section, you can check Steam Deck Verified, Playable, or Unsupported. Then, you can search for any Steam Game and find out its compatibility with the Steam Deck.
Hopefully, this list helps you discover which games you will be able to play on your Steam Deck. If you don’t find the game you’re looking for, don’t worry.
Just because a game has not been verified yet, doesn’t mean that it absolutely won’t work on the device. You’ll just have to try it yourself or wait until Steam gets a chance to check your game’s compatibility.
