What is OneDrive Storage?

Quick Answer: OneDrive storage is Microsoft’s cloud storage provider. They offer a free version. But, if you need more space, you can pay for more storage as a subscription or get Office 365.

It’s 2023, and the idea of having extra space to store your travel photos or office files is nothing new. Most people would love to have access to them from anywhere, on any device.

This is why there are so many successful cloud storage providers in today’s world. However, Microsoft OneDrive storage has been a staple in this game.

Microsoft OneDrive 4.5 Microsoft OneDrive, the cloud storage solution that seamlessly syncs your files, offers hassle-free access and sharing across devices. A must-have for the modern digital world. See at Microsoft

Put simply, Microsoft developed OneDrive to store your files securely in the cloud. For those that don’t know how “cloud storage works: You can picture this as Microsoft creating some room on its servers to save your data.

This lets you access it anytime, as long as your internet connection is going strong.

Additionally, the platform gives you the control to define access levels of the shared data. This means you can let co-owners edit all the content while allowing others to only view the content.

What do you get with OneDrive Storage?

Cross-platform – You can create the files on your OneDrive account using a computer and edit them on your iPad. This holds true for all devices and operating systems, from Pixel phones to macOS.

You can create the files on your OneDrive account using a computer and edit them on your iPad. This holds true for all devices and operating systems, from Pixel phones to macOS. Access Real-time data – The company invested well to ensure you have access to the latest version on all your devices.

The company invested well to ensure you have access to the latest version on all your devices. Powerful Sync – Microsoft sync service comes built-in with OneDrive storage from Windows 10 (and beyond). With this, you can work on files locally, and the changes made are automatically pushed to the cloud.

Microsoft sync service comes built-in with OneDrive storage from Windows 10 (and beyond). With this, you can work on files locally, and the changes made are automatically pushed to the cloud. Mobile Version – Microsoft OneDrive comes as both a web version and a downloadable mobile app. You can get it on Android and iOS devices as well.

Microsoft OneDrive comes as both a web version and a downloadable mobile app. You can get it on Android and iOS devices as well. Version Controls – Track different versions of your file with OneDrive storage. Besides auto-saving and syncing your latest files, the platform preserves and can restore the older versions of your files.

Track different versions of your file with OneDrive storage. Besides auto-saving and syncing your latest files, the platform preserves and can restore the older versions of your files. Seamless Integration – Extend your cloud capabilities by seamlessly integrating your OneDrive with other applications of Microsoft. Simply, you can work with Microsoft’s other programs like PowerPoint, Excel, or Word files directly within OneDrive.

Is OneDrive Affordable?

Image: KnowTechie

OneDrive doesn’t require any subscription or license to leverage its first 5GB. When you need more, you can either opt for Microsoft 365 plans or top up your OneDrive storage.

Microsoft 365 Plans

The least you can spend on subscribing to Microsoft is its 365 basic plan, where 100 GB of OneDrive, web and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and more comes at $19.99/ year.

And it can go to $69.99/ year for 1 TB of OneDrive with similar add-ons as in the above plan.

You can also check out their 365 family subscription, in which OneDrive is bundled.

Microsoft 365 Subscription 4.0 Starts at $6.99 Microsoft 365 is a comprehensive suite of productivity tools, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. It's designed to enhance collaboration and streamline work processes. While it offers robust features, its effectiveness may vary based on individual or business needs. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

OneDrive Business Plans

A Standalone OneDrive subscription starts at $5.00 per user per month and provides you with 1 TB of storage.

However, I would recommend considering the Microsoft 365 plan instead because $6.00 per user/month gives you access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint along with 1 TB of OneDrive.

If storage is your top priority, Microsoft’s Business Plan 2 has got you covered with unlimited individual OneDrive storage at $10.00 per user per month.

Overall, it’s an easy way to let your data go online and efficiently store, secure, and access it.

Microsoft OneDrive 4.5 Microsoft OneDrive, the cloud storage solution that seamlessly syncs your files, offers hassle-free access and sharing across devices. A must-have for the modern digital world. What We Like: Generous free storage: 5GB to kickstart your cloud experience.

Top-notch security: Safeguard your files with built-in encryption.

Effortless collaboration: Edit and share documents in real-time.

Anytime, anywhere access: Retrieve files on-the-go from any device.

Seamless integration: Works smoothly with Microsoft Office and Windows. See at Microsoft

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.