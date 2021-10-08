Yup, Facebook and Instagram are once again down for some users

This week couldn’t end any more perfectly. Instagram and Facebook seem to be down for some users.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said in a tweet. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

As to why these services are down is still unclear. I’m able to access both Instagram and Facebook. Other KnowTechie staffers say it’s working for them, but according to DownDetector, the outage seems to be dying down.

Facebook seems to be working on the problem and if we had to guess, the outage shouldn’t last as long as it did earlier this week. Hopefully, Facebook has their shit together this time.

If anything pressing pops up, we’ll be sure to update this post. But if you don’t hear anything back, just assume everything is working as it should.

