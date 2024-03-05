New Zenfone 11 Ultra leak reveals front design, charging details

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is only days from its official reveal, slated for March 14. However, a new leak has revealed new details about the upcoming “Ultra” Zenfone ahead of its launch.

ASUS has already launched two flagship smartphones this year, the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro, and the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be the third from the company in 2024.

Recently, the upcoming ASUS flagship was spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium by the folks at MySmartPrice, where the device received its multinational technology consortium certification.

The listing has also revealed a few previously unknown details.

The listing confirms 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support for the Zenfone 11 Ultra

Image: MySmartPrice

According to the listing, the Zenfone 11 Ultra will sport a 5,500 mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

In addition, the handset will have 15W wireless charging support like its predecessor, ASUS Zenfone 10.

Besides the battery data, the listing features an image showcasing the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s front side.

It looks similar to the ASUS ROG Phone 8, which is not surprising as the initial render leak sort of confirmed the new “Ultra” Zenfone is a rebranded ROG Phone 8 with slight design modifications to attract mainstream consumers.

A Geekbench listing has also confirmed the handset will be housing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 16GB RAM.

The initial listing revealed most of Zenfone 11 Ultra’s spec details, but there hasn’t been any additional confirmation.

However, we are likely to get them soon as we are inching closer and closer to the launch.

