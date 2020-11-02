Apple is coming back with yet another digital event on November 10

Look, we get it. You’re tired of Apple events, we’re tired of Apple events, but that isn’t stopping the company from coming with its third digital event this year. The first two events brought around new Apple Watches, a new HomePod mini, and of course, new iPhones.

Now, the company is back with another event scheduled for November 10. As usual, you’ll be able to watch the event from both the Apple website and (most likely) through YouTube.

This event is using the iconic Apple phrase “One more thing,” but doesn’t allude to anything to expect during the event. But through past news and leaks, we do have some ideas as to what will be included during the event.

What to expect from the Apple event on November 10

Alright, so expect the company to announce its new Mac lineup, which will include Apple silicon. What this means, basically, is that Apple will be in control of almost every part of the new Macs, from hardware to software.

We might also get an announcement about the rumored revamped AirPods Pro and OG AirPods, as well as more information about the company’s Tile-like tracker, AirTags.

Luckily, the speculation won’t last long, as we only have a little over a week before the event airs.

