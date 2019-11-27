Brydge is blowing out its fantastic iPad keyboards this Black Friday

This Black Friday, see if Apple’s claim of the iPad Pro being able to replace your computer is true by adding one of Brydge’s classy wireless keyboards to your iPad.

Starting today, all of Brydge’s highly-recommended keyboards are on deep discounts, like the Brydge 11.0 Pro I’m currently using, only $99.99 from the usual $169.99 price. It’s anodized aluminum exterior is color-matched to Apple’s range, there’s up to a year of battery life on one charge, custom iPadOS keys let you control your iPad without touch, and the chiclet-style keys feel like the old Macbook keyboard (yes, the good one).

You can also add back all the ports Apple took off your Macbook with the awesome range of Henge docks, like the Stone with its 10 ports for connectivity and charging, or this Vertical Docking Station to reclaim some desk space for less than $130.

If you’re a Google household, the Brydge G-Type for the Pixel Slate is $79.99; and if you own a Surface device, both colors of the Brydge 12.3 are only $99.

Nobody likes typing on touch screens so what are you waiting for?

