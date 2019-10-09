Can the Sony PlayStation 4 play DVDs?

The PlayStation 4 is obviously a great way to play some awesome games, but what else can the console from Sony do?

While many of us spend more time streaming shows and movies than watching things from a disc, it does beg the question:

Can the PlayStation 4 play DVD movies?

Short answer: Yes, but you’ll need to do one thing the first time you play a DVD.

Unlike the Xbox One (which requires a separate app), the PlayStation 4 can play DVDs, but it does require one thing the first time you insert a DVD into the console.

That step is simple, you just need to make sure your PlayStation 4 console has been connected to the internet at some point, as there is a Day 1 update that includes software that makes the playing DVDs and Blu-Ray movies possible. After that, you will not have to be connected to the internet to play DVDs.

With streaming services like Netflix and Hulu taking up so much real estate in the entertainment market, it’s easy to forget that DVDs and Blu-ray movies are viable options for consuming media, especially when stable internet is hard, or impossible, to come by.

