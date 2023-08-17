Is Chamberlain myQ free to use?

Quick Answer: Mostly. The Chamberlain myQ app is free to use as long as you use the standard built-in features of the app. That includes features like real-time alerts, guest and remote access. However, if you want to link it with other home automation tools and smart devices, there might be associated fees.

The latest Chamberlain garage door openers come equipped with myQ technology that allows users to remotely access their garage doors.

This is controlled by a dedicated smartphone app, but does it require a subscription to use?

In this guide, we will discuss both the free and paid features of the myQ app.

Chamberlain myQ Garage Door Opener

myQ features

Here is a list of all the free features of myQ app.

Check status

Image: KnowTechie

The app allows you to check the status of your garage door effortlessly.

In fact, myQ keeps a detailed log of when the garage door was opened and closed and for how long. You get an instant alert when the door remains open for too long.

Remote access

Image: KnowTechie

Another cool feature is remote access which allows you to open and close garage doors and control compatible lights from anywhere in the world.

Imagine returning home after a long day at work or an exhausting trip.

Remote access removes the hassle of fumbling for your garage remote or keypad, as with a single tap, you can open your garage door as you approach.

Scheduling

Image: KnowTechie

This feature is particularly useful when you have a set routine and minimize the inconvenience of pulling out your phone to open the door.

Or when you are away and want to switch the lights off/on at specific times to create the illusion that someone is present inside.

Or perhaps, you have a forgetful nature and want to set a specific closing time for the garage door at night.

Adding guests for temporary access

Image: KnowTechie

If you feel uncomfortable sharing a physical key or access code with a guest or family member who frequently visits your home, this feature is built just for you.

The Guest Access feature on myQ app allows you to securely share access to your home with up to five users.

You can revoke this access anytime you want; specify the days and times that the user will have access to your home and select a garage door or gate that they can open and close.

Free smart home integrations

myQ app has several free smart home integrations, but we are going to share only the most popular ones here.

Amazon’s Key in-garage delivery

Image: KnowTechie

The app offers direct integration with Amazon Key service. You can receive packages directly in your garage if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Plus, you get real-time alerts when a delivery is made.

This would lead many to presume that myQ will also work with Amazon’s smart home assistant, Alexa, which unfortunately isn’t the case.

However, a workaround through IFTT allows you to get Alexa in the myQ app.

Apple HomeKit integration

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re an Apple user, myQ seamlessly integrates with Apple HomeKit. However, there is a catch.

You would have to buy an extra piece of overpriced hardware: myQ Home Bridge. As the name suggests, the device will bridge myQ devices and your HomeKit Hub.

This integration allows you to control your garage door through Siri voice commands. However, Chamberlain discontinued the production of myQ Home Bridge due to poor sales, so you might not be able to find one.

Ring integration

Image: KnowTechie

Another great myQ integration is with the Ring app.

With Ring+myQ integration, you can see a live view of your garage door from your Ring doorbell camera. You can also open or close your garage door and set your Ring alarm to arm itself when the garage door closes.

Premium smart home partnerships

Image: KnowTechie

Some myQ integrations require a supplementary subscription fee from myQ or the integrated partner.

Video storage plans

If you have a camera attached to your myQ garage door opener, you can view the live stream from it at any time. The custom motion alerts are also free, as is two-way audio.

What you don’t get for free is support for multiple cameras, people detection, or saved video history of motion events.

It costs $3.99 monthly, and $39.99 annually for seven days of video recording history. Or you can get a 30-day history for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

IFTTT custom automation commands

IFTTT allows you to create custom automation commands for a wide range of tasks.

Pairing myQ with IFTTT opens up endless possibilities for you, a few of them are as follows:

You can automate the door to close as soon as you leave home.

Can control garage door through Alexa

Turn on/off your MyQ light when Nest is set to Home/Away

If the garage door is opened or closed, turn on/off Wyze Camera

When the MyQ garage door is opened, turn on the AC

As mentioned earlier, this integration requires an IFTTT subscription. As we last checked, the IFTTT integration price is $2.50 or $5 monthly, depending on usage.

Tesla integration

Image: KnowTechie

You can connect your Tesla to the garage door and program the door so that it opens up or closes as you approach or leave the house. The following Tesla models are compatible with the myQ devices: Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X.

The integration is free for the trial period (around 30 days), but once it ends, you have a 1-year, 5-year, or 10-year subscription available. Here is a complete breakdown of the subscription plans:

Subscription Plan Duration Cost Savings (%) 10-Year Plan One-Time $299 USD 34% 5-Year Plan Subscription $179 USD 20% 1-Year Plan Subscription $45 USD –

Wrapping up

The myQ app brings incredible convenience to managing your garage door. Most of its native features are free that range from remote control to scheduling and monitoring.

The app has an extensive list of partnership with companies like Amazon, Apple, Tesla, and more that helps it to advance its capabilities.

Most of these partnerships don’t have a cost attached to them, but a few need a monthly subscription that varies from service to service.

