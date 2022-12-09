Chrome adds much-needed Memory and Energy Saving modes

Google Chrome is adding a Memory Saver mode for more efficient browsing and an Energy Saver mode to conserve battery when you’re laptop is getting low.

The company revealed its new update in a blog post on its website earlier this week. It has already started rolling out the feature. Everyone on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS will have the feature in the next few weeks.

If you spend a lot of time in Chrome, you might notice that it can get sluggish if you have many open tabs. That’s because the browser uses quite a bit of memory, which can cause problems on PCs with lower specs.

Chrome’s new Memory Saver mode aims to address that issue. By putting inactive tabs to sleep, Google says that memory saver mode can reduce Chrome’s memory usage by up to 40%. That should lead to faster browsing.

Energy Saver mode is designed specifically with laptops in mind.

The browser will automatically limit background activity and visual effects when browsing on Chrome with less than 20% battery life. This will help save battery until you can charge back up.

As someone who routinely has about 30 Chrome tabs open at once, I’m excited to see what Memory Saver mode is all about.

I have a high-spec PC with 32GB of RAM, and I still notice some sluggishness if I get too carried away with Chrome tabs.

If you don’t see these features on your own Chrome browser yet, don’t worry. Google’s still rolling them out, and we should all have them in the next few weeks.

Make sure to check out our comprehensive guide on updating Chrome across all your devices.

