Deathloop is the latest AAA video game to see a COVID-19 related delay

The highly anticipated first-person action RPG Deathloop is the latest major video game title to be delayed due to COVID-19 related issues. The initial release date of May 21 has been scrapped and Arkane Lyon, the Bethesda-owned studio behind the game, has said the game will now release on September 14.

The news comes from a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. In the video tweeted out, the games director, Dinga Bakaba, said that this was a “difficult decision” but that the company needed to do “everything we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone at the studio.”

The company also added that it will spend this extra time to “create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience,” and aims to have a complete game ready to play on release in September.

This isn’t the first time that Deathloop has been delayed. The game was originally set to launch in 2020, but the studio had to delay until this year, again to ensure the health and safety of its team. In fact, the game was originally announced in 2019 to be one of the first exclusives on the next-gen PlayStation 5, which makes this whole situation a bit more interesting, considering Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda. While future Bethesda titles may be coming as Xbox exclusives, Deathloop will remain a PS5 console exclusive, alongside a PC release.

Deathloop is the latest major title to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it will be the last. Even though things are beginning to open back up and vaccines are getting administered, it will likely still be a while before entertainment industries, specifically the gaming industry, fully recover.

