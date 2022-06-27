Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for July 2022

With the newly-upgraded PlayStation Plus service rolling out, it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. These free games are available for every tier of PlayStation Plus, so all of the service’s members can reap these rewards.

As always, you have to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to take advantage of these free deals. And you’ll only be able to redeem during a certain window, so make sure you keep up with the dates.

So let’s see what Sony has in store for us with this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. It should be noted that, at this time, these games are technically rumors, but the leaker, billbil-kun is pretty reliable.

Free PlayStation Plus games for July

According to leaks, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will be getting three games in July 2022. Those games are Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Arcadegeddon, and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is the latest title in the beloved series and sees players taking on Neo Cortex and n. Tropy through a bunch of platforming goodness. Players can enjoy new abilities and more playable characters in this game that is part of a beloved series.

Arcadegeddon is a cooperative multiplayer shooter for up to four players with unique characters and bright environments. Explore different biomes, participate in mini-games, and open chests to help you on your journey.

Finally, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan takes players on a cinematic horror adventure where player choice matters. If you like story-driven, atmosphere-heavy games, this is definitely one worth checking out.

Crash Bandicoot 4 and Arcadegeddon will be available to both PS4 and PS5 players. Man of Medan, however, will only be available on PlayStation 4.

According to the leaker, these games will be available starting on July 5, 2022. That means you still have time to grab June’s free PlayStation Plus games.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.