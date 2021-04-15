Having the ability to order food online right from your smartphone these days is an absolute game-changer. As good as it is, having to fill out your contact and payment information every time you place an order gets annoying quickly. Google wants to change that by having Google Assistant enter in all those details automatically after picking out a restaurant from Google Search.

To get started, this currently only works on Android devices. Just search for the restaurant you’re looking to order from right in the Google app, and then tap on the “Order Online” button. Once you’re done ordering your selections from the menu and ready to checkout, Google Assistant will complete the order using your stored contact and payment information from Google Pay and Chrome Autofill.

As good as this all sounds, the feature has some drawbacks. Right now, it only works for pickup orders, with support for deliveries coming sometime down the line. And Google has to partner with the restaurants too (Google says it’s planning to add more restaurants in the US later in the year).

Don’t forget; you can only access this feature from the Google app on an Android device.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: