Google Pixel 9a may start at the same price as the Pixel 8a

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

We have just started our 2025 journey, and even with the OnePlus 13 global launch, CES, and Galaxy Unpacked in the rearview mirror, we still have tons of phones to look forward to.

These include the upcoming new Nothing phones, Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E, and the complete Google Pixel 10 lineup.

However, before Google jumps to the Pixel 10 wagon, the company needs to launch the last and only budget-oriented member of the Pixel 9 series, the Google Pixel 9a.

Although the device is a few months from its launch, a fresh report from Android Headlines adds weight to its previously speculated pricing.

A strategic price bump for the 256GB version of the Pixel 9a, just like the flagship Pixel 9

Google’s Pixel A series smartphones now carry the appealing price of $499, an increase from the initial $449 at the launch of the Google Pixel 7a.

Image: Android Headlines

We got a sweet bump in RAM, from 6GB to 8GB, along with the price bump. It all remained the same with last year’s Google Pixel 8a, and so far, all the leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 9a will also remain unchained.

Additionally, the latest Android Headlines report adds further weight to that speculation. However, the report also highlights an important change.

Android Headline reports the price of the Pixel 9a’s base variant with 128GB of storage will remain the same at $499, while the price of the 256GB variant will increase.

According to the outlet, the upcoming Pixel 9a’s 256GB variant will come at $599, which is $40 more than last year’s Pixel 8a variant with the same amount of storage.

Image: Android Headlines

However, this shift isn’t all that surprising. We saw the same with the flagship Google Pixel 9’s 256GB variant, which costs $100 more premium instead of a modest $60.

The outlet also provided the Pixel 9a’s pricing for Canada, claiming that the device will cost $679 for the 128GB variant and $809 for the 256GB version.

This isn’t all that bad, especially considering we saw this price bump from a mile away. However, we would have liked it if the 256GB variant remained a bit more affordable.

Either way, today’s Google Pixel 9a report did not contain a spec leak; the launch details are still a mystery, but previous rumors have suggested a slightly earlier-than-usual launch.

Looking forward to the Pixel 9a? Do you plan on getting one at launch? Tell us your thoughts on this pricing leak in the comments, below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news