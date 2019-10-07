Here are the best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy right now

Nintendo fans around the world were introduced to the Nintendo Switch on March 3, 2017, with massive success. In fact, the portable console was able to sell over 36 million units within four months. After almost two years, Nintendo and third-party developers continue to support the system with top games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario Maker 2.

While the system continues to thrive, there are some accessories that Switch owners can purchase to provide more longevity, comfort, and protection. The best part is that the majority of these accessories are quite cost-efficient and won’t drain your bank. Here are the top 15 Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy right now!

The Pro Controller is one of the best purchases I have ever made for my Nintendo Switch. While it is a bit expensive, the controller allows players to simply share clips and pictures with a click of a button. I also found that it was a lot easier to play games like Rocket League and Super Mario Odyssey with the Pro Controller.

Price: $62 | Amazon

Racing games are incredibly popular amongst Nintendo fans, especially with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe . For around $6 a wheel, you and a friend can play together by simply snapping a Joy-Con into the plastic steering wheel.

Price: $13 | Amazon

Some Switch owners enjoy gaming on the best internet connection possible, which is important for games like Fortnite or Super Smash Bros. This adapter takes up one USB input through the Switch’s charging dock and will allow owners to directly access a wired LAN connection.

Price: $28 | Amazon

Gaming on the go can be difficult when you don’t have a pair of earbuds or headphones to ear the game’s audio. HyperX has one of the best pairs of gaming earbuds on the market, along with a fairly decent in-line microphone to allow players to chat with each other. You can also use the Cloud earbuds across different consoles, PC, and mobile.

Price: $40 | Amazon

Major AAA games on the Switch can take up tons of storage space from the Switch’s standard 32 GB internal storage, with most of that being used for the operating system. Samsung’s 64 GB MicroSD is one the cheapest across Amazon while having over 20,000 positive reviews.

Price: $12 | Amazon

If you need more space than 64 GB, then for only $8 more you can double the space. SanDisk is considered one of the best manufacturers for internal storage, so they are definitely a safe bet.

Price: $20 | Amazon

Having a cracked or scratched screen is every Nintendo Switch user’s worst nightmare. For less than $10, you can get two tempered glass screen protectors to avoid any cosmetic damage. The best part is that there is an extra protector in case you mess up aligning the cover!

Price: $9 | Amazon

This carrying case for the Nintendo Switch is a top seller on Amazon for several reasons. One of them is that for only $12, you can store your Switch, two Joy-Con sets, a charging cable, and eight games! There is also a flap of fabric that is specifically placed to provide an extra layer of protection for the Switch’s screen.

Price: $12 | Amazon

Some games on the Nintendo Switch require an accurate touch, like Super Mario Maker 2 . This stylus will allow players to be much more precise with their selections rather than a finger. Users can also use the stylus on their mobile devices. We love accessories that can be used across multiple devices!

Price: $12 | Amazon

While the Joy-Cons are incredibly functional on their own, using them for an extended period of time could lead to hand cramping. With these non-slip rubber grips, the Joy-Cons will feel much more natural. Each pack comes with two and there are color options ranging from bright pink to neon green to fit anybody’s personality.

Price: $13 | Amazon

Switch owners who want to charge on the go do not have to use the docking station. A standard USB-C cable will do the job, but this braided cable will add another layer of protection. I’ve accidentally run over this cable with a vacuum and the braiding was able to protect the internal wires safely.

There are options for a 3 or 6-foot cable, but the 3-foot option is what we recommend for travel charging.

Price: $10 | Amazon

This officially licensed product by Nintendo allows players to play with their Switch while it is safely secured in an adjustable-angle stand. There are also rubberized grips on the bottom to avoid any unwanted movement.

Price: $13 | Amazon

We know this case is a bit pricey, but hear us out. If there are any parents out there who are fearful of allowing their child to use a Nintendo Switch, then this is a must-have. The entire case is full of thick, rubber padding to avoid any painful drops. Keep in mind that this case is best used when the Joy-Cons are attached.

Price: $20 | Amazon

If you are looking for a low-profile protective case for the Nintendo Switch, then we recommend this one. There are also vent holes in the back for air circulation as well as a cut out for the Nintendo Switch kickstand.

Price: $17 | Amazon

Traveling can be a pain with children, but this headrest mount might make that family vacation trip a bit easier. With a few velcro straps, passengers can comfortably sit back and enjoy their Switch without holding it directly in their hands. As a plus, this mount also works with select tablets, like the iPad.

Price: $19 | Amazon

There’s a lot here, we know. But no matter if you are playing from the comfort from your home or on the go, these accessories will certainly add another level of entertainment to the Nintendo Switch.

Did we miss anything? Have anything you’d like to suggest to the list? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

