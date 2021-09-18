How to monetize your tweets with Twitter Super Follows

Twitter recently released several new features that reinforce its position as a competitor to other mainstream social networks. The newest one is called Super Follows, and it is currently only available for iOS devices. So, what does this new feature bring to the table?

Generally speaking, Super Follows is a system that enables Twitter users to monetize their content. It functions as a paid subscription that individuals can purchase from the ones that they follow. In other words, by Super Following someone, you will gain access to exclusive content released by that person.

The feature is still being developed and will evolve over time. For the time being, Super Follow only allows creators to share exclusive tweets with subscribers. However, Twitter has announced that there are plans to include several other features, including the ability to send newsletters and to create separate Spaces.

Who can use the new Super Follow system?

Image: KnowTechie

Unfortunately, Super Follow is still in its testing phase. This means that only a limited number of people can use the system. Twitter has released a list of requirements for using the feature, but the company also actively limits the number of individuals who can use the Super Follow features. To be eligible, you will need to meet the following requirements:

You must be over 18

Your Twitter account should be at least 3 months old

You must have published at least 25 tweets in the past 30 days

The content that you publish must not be affiliated with the state media account

You must have two-factor authentication enabled

You must have at least 10k followers

These are the main eligibility requirements, however, the Super Follows user policy can change at any moment. As more features are implemented into the system, the requirements to use the system are bound to change.

How to sign up for the Super Follows feature

The process is relatively straightforward, at the moment. Here’s what you need to do:

Open Twitter on an iOS device Swipe right (or press your profile picture) to open the main menu of the app Press on Monetization at the bottom If the feature is available to you, there will be a Super Follows option

For the moment, if you are approved, you will see a status change on your account. If not, you will be placed on a waiting list.

Once you are able to use the Super Follows system, you can create content as you normally would. However, you will have an additional option to share it only with Super Followers.

Image: KnowTechie

Twitter also makes it easy to distinguish between Super Followers and regular ones by placing a badge next to the names of paying subscribers. This makes it easy for content creators to interact with Super Followers.

How do payments work?

The system is fairly new and the financial aspects may change over time. However, the current model gives creators the ability to choose one of three pre-set prices for their content: $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99.

Furthermore, up to 97% of the revenue will go to the creators, after the in-app purchase fees are deducted. Once the creator has earned a total of $50,000, only a maximum of 80% of earnings will go to him.

The only way to get the money to the creator’s private bank accounts is by using Stripe. The payout minimum threshold for the US is $50.

How to use the Super Followers feature to its full potential

Super Followers is a great way to monetize content, but it can also create a deeper relationship between creators and followers. Here are a few tips that will help you take full advantage of the new feature:

Reply to all Super Followers that send you messages

Share “Making-of” content and bloopers to get followers interested in what you publish

Tell followers exactly what to expect once they become Super Followers

The feature is still being developed and some aspects may change in the coming months. However, as it is at the moment, Super Followers is Twitter’s first system that helps users monetize their content.

