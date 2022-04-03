Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger are down for people everywhere (updated)

UPDATE 4/3/2022 2:34 PM ET: It looks like the services are now up and working again. Reports on Downdetector are dropping drastically and we were able to use all three platforms without issues. If you are still having issues, try restarting the apps. The original report follows below.

If you were planning on spending your Sunday scrolling through Instagram feeds and talking to people on Facebook Messenger, then bad news. As of 1:48 PM EST, the services are down.

According to Downdetector, nearly 3,000 people have reported the outage on Facebook Messenger. For Instagram, 17,064 have reported outages as of 2:19 PM EST.

Image: KnowTechie

Some users are reporting they can’t even load the apps, while others are saying the apps will load but aren’t refreshing.

On Instagram, some users can see and refresh their feeds but can’t load Direct Messages (DMs).

Image: KnowTechie

UPDATE: As of 2:21 PM EST, Facebook Messenger outage reports have skyrocketed to 11,618. Facebook’s main app now has 2,903 outage reports on DownDetector.

At present, there have been no comments from the Meta-owned platforms on Twitter regarding the outages.

Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger have been down for over 20 minutes

As one does, people have flocked to Twitter to report their own outages.

Me checking twitter to confirm if instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/zzAHmm7Gvn — Lew (@lewiisjefferies) April 3, 2022

me going twitter to see if messenger was actually down — zakiqt (@zaki_gab) April 3, 2022

We’ll continue to update this as more information is available.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: