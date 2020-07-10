Spotify, Tinder, and a bunch of other apps are down on iOS thanks to a stupid Facebook bug

If you’re trying to load Spotify, Tinder, Pinterest, or a bunch of other popular apps on your iPhone, chances are you are running into a snag. The snag is that the apps just don’t load at all. I confirmed this trying to load Spotify. The app attempts to open, but I immediately get kicked back to the homescreen.

This bug seems to be only affecting iOS. Android users are not reporting any issues. According to social media users, similar issues are affecting other apps like PUBG Mobile, Mario Kart, and more.

Apparently, the issue seems to be due to Facebook’s iOS software developer kit that’s baked into some of these apps. Essentially, this SDK gives users the ability to log into these apps using their Facebook account. Whatever the actual problem, something is wrong and is causing apps to crash.

Also @Spotify you have made my train ride unbearable 😡Anyone else?? pic.twitter.com/rFOwUhtDfR — Amy-Lee Hart (@AmyLee_thirty3) July 10, 2020

Thankfully, there’s a quick fix that can possibly bring some of these apps back to life. It’s as simple as switching off mobile data and WiFi and then launching the apps. This has worked for some, but if all else fails, you can also download this Lockdown App from the App Store. Launch the app and follow the quick tutorial. From here, click on the “firewall on” option. This should bring some of your apps back.

Until Facebook figures this all out, these two options are your only solutions. The Facebook bug that’s causing all these apps to crash popped up early Friday morning. This is the second time in 2020 that Facebook’s SDK nuked a bunch of iOS apps.

UPDATE 9:12 AM EST: Facebook seems to have figured it out and apps seem to be loading for most users.

