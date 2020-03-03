Tech Hangover: Coronavirus strikes the tech industry again

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Google is canceling its I/O developer event this year, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Google I/O was due to take place between May 12th to 14th this year, and the cancellation comes just days after Google scrapped its Cloud Next event in San Francisco in favor of a “digital-first” event. – The Verge

Twitter on Monday became the first major U.S. corporation to strongly encourage its employees to work from home to avoid spreading coronavirus. – LA Times

If you absolutely need it, Whatsapp now has a dark mode for both iOS and Android users. Honestly surprised it took them so long.

WhatsApp is finally launching its most requested feature: Dark mode. The stealthy option has basically become a must-have feature for apps over the past year or two, and though a select few Android users have seen previews of the feature show up, this is the first time the company is officially supporting it for all Android and iOS devices. – The Next Web

Amazon today unveiled its latest initiative to speed up delivery times on millions of items for its growing cadre of Prime members. – Geekwire

Facebook has a prescription: More pharmaceutical ads

Libraries Could Preserve Ebooks Forever, But Greedy Publishers Won’t Let Them

