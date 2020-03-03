Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Coronavirus strikes the tech industry again
Stop touching your face.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
Google cancels I/O 2020, its biggest event of the year
Another one.
Google is canceling its I/O developer event this year, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Google I/O was due to take place between May 12th to 14th this year, and the cancellation comes just days after Google scrapped its Cloud Next event in San Francisco in favor of a “digital-first” event. – The Verge
Twitter tells employees to work from home as tech firms react to coronavirus
Coronavirus strikes again.
Twitter on Monday became the first major U.S. corporation to strongly encourage its employees to work from home to avoid spreading coronavirus. – LA Times
It’s official: WhatsApp is rolling out Dark Mode to all users
If you absolutely need it, Whatsapp now has a dark mode for both iOS and Android users. Honestly surprised it took them so long.
WhatsApp is finally launching its most requested feature: Dark mode. The stealthy option has basically become a must-have feature for apps over the past year or two, and though a select few Android users have seen previews of the feature show up, this is the first time the company is officially supporting it for all Android and iOS devices. – The Next Web
Amazon expands same-day delivery with new network of mini warehouses near cities
Amazon Prime delivers already come fast enough. Now, a handful of cities will get their deliveries even faster. What a time to be alive.
Amazon today unveiled its latest initiative to speed up delivery times on millions of items for its growing cadre of Prime members. – Geekwire
And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:
- Apple will have to cough up to $500 million to cover its lawsuit over slow iPhones
- Stock up on official Apple Lightning cables for just $9.50 each
- Google isn’t giving developers reasons to put their games on Stadia
- Robinhood is having issues for a second day in a row and people are freaking out
- Your Uber and Lyft trips are bad for the environment, obviously
- How to lessen the impact of cybercrime with domain research and monitoring solutions
- Due to coronavirus, GDC 2020 will be held in my living room
- Google is releasing a new Pixel features drop (12 of them) – here’s what they are
- Amazon has the Xbox One S Digital Edition back to its old Black Friday price again
- Amazon is blowing out of a ton of SanDisk and WM storage gear in a huge one-day sale
- Stay away from fake news sites with reverse domain lookup tools
Notable Mentions
Facebook has a prescription: More pharmaceutical ads
Libraries Could Preserve Ebooks Forever, But Greedy Publishers Won’t Let Them
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.