Tech Hangover: Jack Dorsey stays on as Twitter’s CEO

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

After a lot of back and forth about Jack’s future with Twitter, the CEO gets to keep his job.

Jack Dorsey will remain Twitter’s CEO as part of a deal the company reached with Elliott Management, an activist investor firm that, for the past two weeks, has been trying to push Dorsey out as part of an overhaul to Twitter’s business. – The Verge

BREAKING!

Apple has finally given users a clear answer as to whether it’s safe to use disinfectant on its products, and it turns out it’s perfectly fine to use 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes or Clorox disinfecting wipes to clean your phone. – Gizmodo

Social media platforms were a mistake.

Secret labs. Magic cures. Government plots. Despite efforts by social media companies to stop it, false information about the coronavirus is proliferating around the world. – New York Times

Damn, that’s a lot of paper.

Australia’s privacy watchdog is suing Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica data breach — which, back in 2018, became a global scandal that wiped billions off the tech giant’s share price yet only led to Facebook picking up a $5BN FTC fine. – TechCrunch

The days of your data being private are over. Seriously, nothing is private these days. More and more of these companies are popping and there’s literally nothing we can do to stop them.

Banjo, an artificial intelligence firm that works with police used a shadow company to create an array of Android and iOS apps that looked innocuous but were specifically designed to secretly scrape social media. – Motherboard

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Notable Mentions

A Battery Breakthrough Could End Lithium-Ion’s Reign

The History of the URL

Long Live the Wonderful and Ridiculous Electronic Signature Pad

No Cell Signal, No Wi-Fi, No Problem. Growing Up Inside America’s ‘Quiet Zone’