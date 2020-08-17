ZTE’s new Axon 20 5G smartphone will feature an under-display camera

ZTE, you know, the phone company Americans can’t buy from, has a new 5G phone coming out soon that features an under-display camera. This means no camera on the front, no notch, or anything else that obscures away from the phone’s screen. How are they doing this? Who the hell knows, but the company says they have plans to release the phone really soon.

To be fair, ZTE is pretty tight-lipped about the whole project. The only thing they’re telling us is about the under-display camera and that the phone is 5G-ready. The launch date is tentatively set for September 1.

Thanks to a recent leak posted to XDA Developers by a renowned Chinese tipster, we do have an idea of some of the phone’s specs. Those leaked specs include a 6.92-inch OLED display, 6/8/12GB of RAM, 64/128/256GB of storage, and a quad rear camera with 64/8/2/2-megapixel resolutions. Reportedly, the under-display camera will probably be in the ballpark of having a 32-megapixel sensor.

Again, other than this leak, this is about all the information we have. We’ll know more when ZTE unveils the Axon 20 5G smartphone later on September 1.

