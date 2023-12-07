The travel tech you didn’t know you needed: the $35 AirFly SE

Traveling is a tapestry of highs and lows, with plenty to say about both. Take it from someone who clocks in at 6 feet 4 inches – I’m that guy you’re probably reclining your seat into.

On one particular journey, I ended up next to a parent. As someone who’s no stranger to the skies, I totally get the struggle of keeping kids entertained on the long haul. I can barely sit still myself.

This time, though, said parent decided to throw an impromptu “Mr. Wiggles” marathon. Nothing personal against the show, but “Fruit Salad, Yummy Yummy” on a loop in the confines of an aircraft is a special kind of torment.

Armed with the best noise-canceling headphones, I thought I was prepared. But nope, my neighbor’s entertainment source didn’t support them, sending my audio oasis into a tailspin. There I was, six hours of flight time, headphone jack tragically idle.

That’s when the true value of something like the AirFly SE Bluetooth Transmitter by Twelve South hit me.

Editor's Choice Twelve South AirFly SE, Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter 4.5 $34.99 The AirFly SE Bluetooth Transmitter is a compact, user-friendly device that bridges the gap between wired audio sources and wireless headphones. It's an essential accessory for those who find themselves crammed in a plane a lot. What We Like: Freedom from cords: AirFly's wireless transmission capability enables you to use your favorite wireless headphones or earbuds in places that only offer a 3.5mm audio jack.

Impressive Battery Life: With a battery life of over 20 hours, AirFly outlasts even the longest flights or workout sessions. Plus, it can be used while charging, ensuring you're never left without your tunes.

Ease of Use: AirFly automatically goes into pairing mode when turned on, making the setup process incredibly straightforward.

Had my seatmate had it, I could have easily plugged it into their phone’s headphone jack and paired it with a set of wireless headphones.

That way, his child could have continued watching “Mr. Wiggles,” and the rest of us could have enjoyed our in-flight experience in peace. But hey, it doesn’t always work like that, right?

So, what exactly is the AirFly Bluetooth transmitter?

Imagine this: You’re on a long-haul flight, and the in-flight movie is about to start. You reach for your wireless headphones, but alas, the airplane only has a 3.5mm audio jack.

Well, this is where AirFly makes comes into the picture. This tiny device plugs into any headphone jack and wirelessly transmits audio to your headphones. That’s really it. And sure, it doesn’t sound like much, but when you really need it, it’s an absolute godsend.

Video: AirFly

AirFly really proves its worth when you’re stuck on the tarmac and the person next to you thinks they’re the star of a “Mr. Wiggles” concert. It’s your ticket out of cord-city and away from those pricey, ear-pinching airline headphones.

AirFly is not just for flights, though. You can also use it at the gym on any equipment with an audio jack. Picture yourself running on the treadmill, knee-deep in your favorite show, with your wireless headphones providing the soundtrack. No cords to get in your way or limit your movement.

READ MORE: Gifting a console? What you should know before wrapping it up

One of the things that sets AirFly apart is its impressive battery life. It can last for over 20 hours. Yup, 20 freaking hours. That’s enough to cover even the longest of flights or workout sessions.

And if you forget to charge it before your trip, don’t worry. You can use AirFly while it’s charging, thanks to the included cable.

How does it pair?

Pairing your device with AirFly is a breeze. It automatically goes into pairing mode when turned on.

And if you ever need to pair it with a different device, there’s a reset button for that. Just remember to turn off any nearby Bluetooth devices, like your phone, when pairing.

The AirFly SE Bluetooth Transmitter is the perfect addition to your tech toolkit, whether you’re a business or recreational traveler, content creator, or fitness fanatic.

Bonus: It’s also a great holiday gift idea. After all, who wouldn’t love to find a little piece of tech magic in their stocking?

I don’t know about you, but I’m grabbing a few extra AirFlies to tuck into every bag I own. Because the only thing worse than forgetting your device is being the captive audience to another Mr. Wiggles marathon in the sky.

So why not join me?

Make sure you’ve got your backup ready to go because no one should have to endure the soundtrack of someone else’s fan club. Grab your AirFly right here, right now, and let’s make those trips all about our tunes, our peace, and our sanity.

