Save big on Audio-Technica audio equipment on Prime Day

It’s the final hours of Amazon’s second Prime Day shopping event of the year, and there’s still some great discounts to be found. We’ve seen everything from personal audio, to TVs, smart locks, and more, often on the lowest prices ever.

Now it’s Audio-Technica’s turn, with slashed prices on livestreaming equipment and a nifty wireless record player that comes with a wireless speaker so you don’t have to decide on which ones to get.

These are Prime member exclusive prices so you’ll need a Prime subscription to see them. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a 30-day trial, get the deals, then cancel before being charged a cent.

Audio-Technica StreamSet Streaming Headset with USB

Audio-Technica StreamSet Streaming Headset with USB

Save 25% off for Prime Big Deal Days Audio-Technica StreamSet Streaming Headset USB $229.00 The ATH-M50xSTS-USB is a broadcast-quality headset that's perfect for being heard clearly on streams or WFH meetings. It comes with ATH's heritage of studio-quality sound, and is comfortable enough to wear for long periods. What We Like: USB connection to your computer, so it can be used on PC, Mac, or other devices with USB audio support

Legendary ATH-M50x sound signature

This streaming headset from Audio-Technica is only a couple of dollars off its lowest price ever, making this an affordable way to add broadcast level sound to your stream or work meetings.

The 45mm dynamic drivers bring clarity through the entire frequency range, with an accurate, tight bass response. That’ll be just at home playing games or listening to music, making this a true jack-of-all-trades performer.

For Prime Day, you can get a pair for $172, saving 25% off the usual price. At this price, they won’t last long so check out before the shopping event is over.

Save $25 during Prime Day AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone $99.00 The AT2040 is one of the best affordable XLR microphones for podcasters, livestreamers, and those wanting to upgrade their work-from-home video meeting equipment. The dynamic microphone with hypercardioid polar pickup pattern will pick up your voice with a warm, ready-for-broadcast tone while rejecting off-axis sounds. What We Like: Hypercardioid polar pattern to pick up your voice, and hopefully only your voice from the sound in your room

Internal shock mount and pop filter to control plosives and other unwanted sounds

AT is known for its broadcast equipment, and their knowledge trickles down to the home user. The AT2040 is one of their latest XLR microphones, and it’s perfect for podcasting.

For Prime Day, you can save $25 off this hypercardioid dynamic microphone and make your voice heard with a warm, broadcast-ready sound signature.

It’s a perfect pairing for improving your Zoom calls too, but you’ll need to pick up a boom arm, XLR cable, and an audio interface to run it with.

Save $100 during Prime Day Audio Technica Bluetooth Turntable and Speaker Bundle $299.00 The AT-LP60XBT-BK is a great entryway into the world of analog records, with aptX Bluetooth, so you don't have to leave modern comforts behind. It can wirelessly connect to any other Bluetooth devices, so you can use it with your headphones if you wanted and walk around the house jamming out. What We Like: Fully-automatic record player with 33-1/3 and 45 RPM modes for all your records

Bluetooth output with aptX codec or dual RCA

Integral dual moving magnet photo cartridge with replaceable stylus for quick repairs

And vinyl records have had a recent resurgence, but with a modern twist. Save $100 off this capable record player, which features a solidly cast aluminium platter to minimize vibration effects on your music.

It’d be great on its own, with Bluetooth and aptX support for high-quality wireless listening, but this bundle also comes with a Bluetooth speaker.

That means you won’t have to buy anything else to listen to your records, except of course, more records. There’s always more records.

This deal and all these other Audio-Technica deals won’t last long, as they end when Prime Big Day Deals ends at midnight Pacific Time tonight. Check them out before they do!

