Google is considering diversifying its folding device lineup

Google says they’re open to developing devices in different form factors, potentially broadening its product offerings.

Speaking to Tom’s Guide, Google project manager George Hwang discussed the future of Pixel devices.

When asked about potential new developments, Hwang confirmed, “We’re always looking at different types of devices, different types of technologies, and it’s really interesting. We’re definitely looking at it.”

Foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold and Pixel Fold have been grabbing headlines recently, along with other devices such as the Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip.

Moreover, both Samsung and Motorola have consistently provided updates for these products on a yearly basis.

Cheaper foldables are coming

The Z Flip and the Motorola Razr flip phones are significantly cheaper than the Pixel Fold and Z Fold. Motorola has even decreased the price of the Razr 40 and Ultra, compared to the Razr 3 from previous years.

Consumers can feel better about having more access to affordable tech that bends, which is a good thing. Spending $999 on a more compact device than a standard phone will also be nice.

Clamshell folding phones are cheaper

On the other hand, 2-in-1 devices have higher price tags which are probably why clamshell machines sell more. According to Derrek Lee from Android Police, the Galaxy Z Flip was the best-selling folding phone of 2022.

With Google considering alternative designs for the Pixel line, launching a new device in this market could help increase overall sales for the Pixel brand.

Competition in the market will create a better situation for all folding devices.

Google’s Pixel Fold is thinner than Samsung’s Z Fold. When things like this happen in tech, it usually pushes the other company to improve its own products to outmatch the competition.

As Google explores other types of devices, it should help redirect traffic in the right direction for other Android manufacturers.

Folding phones provide additional software enhancements

Companies typically improve their software when developing folding hardware.

For instance, upon launching dual-screen devices, Microsoft introduced Android 12L for the Surface Duo, while Samsung enhanced One UI by adding more multitasking capabilities.

