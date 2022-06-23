Autocorrect on smart devices is great for hard-to-spell words or quick typing when you’re not really paying attention to where you’re tapping. But swear words are another story. That’s why you need to know how to add swear words to iPhone.

Spelling out swear words, especially iOS, can be a huge pain in the add ass. But, you actually have a couple of different options when it comes to typing out swear words on iPhone and iPad.

Thanks to your iOS device’s penchant for suggesting your contacts list in the autocorrect space, you can hack your iPhone to swear happily without you having to laboriously type out each seedy word letter-by-letter.

How to add swear words to iPhone

Thanks to my ever-increasing Twitter addiction, the answer to the question “how do I teach my iPhone to swear?” popped up on my feed last year.



Now it’s time to share that wisdom with all of you: Tap the Phone app and then the Contacts tab on your iPhone or iPad Add a new contact, then fill in the name fields with your favorite swear words. Save the contact

That’s it. Now your iOS devices will stop autocorrecting your favorite swear words while you’re texting your friends.

Use text replacement to add swear words to iPhone and iPad

There’s also another, possibly better way to broaden your iPhone’s vocabulary. Did you know you could set text replacements? Here’s how.

Open the Settings app

Tap on General

Then, tap on Keyboard

Tap on Text Replacement

Tap the + button in the top right corner

Add all the vulgar or irreverent words you want. You can also add shortcuts, like if you never want to see the word “ducking” again.

Once you’ve tapped on Save, your dictionary is ready. You could also turn off Auto Correction, but we don’t recommend this. You’ll be far more frustrated by having to type everything properly.

Now your iOS device will automatically suggest the swear words you saved because it thinks that they are Contact names instead of vulgar words. You’re welcome, have a great ducking day.

