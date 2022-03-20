Facebook Protect is a new security feature that’s only available for certain accounts. To access the tool, you need to be a notable figure and typically someone with a lot of reach. At this stage, regular folk simply aren’t allowed to have shiny new security settings.

However, Protect doesn’t appear to offer anything groundbreaking. The feature focuses on standard security measures, such as two-factor authentication and hacking detection. But perhaps there’s more to it than meets the eye.

If you’re eligible for Facebook Protect, you should receive an email notification as well as a pop-up on the website or in the mobile app. Following the prompts is the quickest way to enable the feature.

If, however, you’ve ignored Facebook’s prompting, you can manually locate the setting and switch it on. Let’s discuss how to enable Facebook Protect on eligible accounts.

How to turn on Facebook Protect on desktop

If you prefer the desktop version of Facebook, here’s how to enable Facebook Protect from there:

Go to Facebook and click the Arrow button in the top right corner Go to Settings & privacy > Settings Select Security and Login Click Get Started under Facebook Protect and follow the prompts

Remember, this option will only show if you are eligible for the new feature. Keep reading below for other security measures you can take.

Enable Facebook Protect on mobile

Here’s how to enable Facebook Protect on the mobile app:

Open the Facebook app and tap the Menu (hamburger) button

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the Settings (gear) icon

Select Password and security

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the Arrow under Facebook Protect and follow the prompts

And that’s how it is done on mobile! Remember, if you aren’t eligible, that menu option will not be available. But, you still have other options for protecting your account.

Facebook Protect alternatives

Image: KnowTechie

If Facebook hasn’t deemed you worthy of extra protection, you can still use the standard security checkup tool to secure your account.

On the desktop site, you’ll find a feature labeled Check Your Important Security Settings in Security and Login. However, in the mobile app, you’ll find the same option in Password and Security.

Facebook’s security checkup offers password tips, recommends two-factor authentication, and prompts you to alter alert settings related to unauthorized logins. When you want to secure your account, actioning each recommendation is worth the effort.

How to get Facebook Protect if you’re not eligible

Unfortunately, Facebook doesn’t offer enrollment for its new security feature, and only those with perceived clout will gain access. Most of us regular folk will have to settle for the standard security tools.

But if you still want access to Facebook Protect and lack the notoriety needed for eligibility, you should try running for office. Pretty much anyone’s allowed to do that.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: