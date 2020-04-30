Pitaka’s Air Omni is a 6-in-1 charging station that can charge all your devices

Finding something these days that can charge your Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods, and iPad all at the same time can prove to be complicated. Sure, there are products out that offer this sort of thing, but rarely do they give you the option to charge six things at once.

Thankfully, the folks over at Pitaka are here to solve this issue with its newest Air Omni charger. The device is capable of charging an iPhone, Android device, Apple Watch, AirPods, Samsung Ear Buds, iPads, and even a Mac – all at the same time and in one handy location.

If you’re someone who owns a ton of Apple products and has to go to different rooms to charge an array of different devices, Air Omni was built with you in mind. Now, you can keep all of your devices in one location while keeping them juiced up all at the same time. And regardless of the region you live in, there’s even dedicated charging dongles for both USB-C and Lightning connectors.

At the end of the day, it’s just a charger. Nothing special. But the fact that you can charge a ton of devices at the same time at blazing fast speeds in one convenient location makes the Air Omni a great value. And given our previous positive experiences with Pitaka products, we’re confident this is a solid product.

Pitaka’s Air Omni can currently be purchased via Kickstarter for $119 and the company anticipates the product to ship sometime in June. Click here for more details.

What do you think? Is this something you are interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.