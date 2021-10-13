Samsung is gearing up for another Galaxy Unpacked event on October 20

If you thought Samsung was finished with events for the year, think again. Earlier this week, the company announced its fourth Unpacked event of the year, Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.

Samsung recently sent out invitations for this virtual event that will be taking place on October 20 at 10 AM ET. So far, the company hasn’t expanded much on what will be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event.

In the company’s announcement through a Samsung Newsroom post, the company wrote, “Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality.”

Included in the announcement was a very colorful video centered on a few app icons, but no actual hardware. This has led to speculation that Samsung’s next event will be pretty unique.

Some believe that this event won’t contain any kind of hardware reveals and instead will focus on the customization of products that the company has already launched. The idea of different colors for Galaxy phones like the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 seems to be what many are expecting from this event.

Still, Samsung didn’t go into detail about what it will reveal next weekend, so we are certainly in for a surprise. The event comes during a busy week in tech, with Apple’s event earlier in the week and the launch of the Google Pixel 6 the day before.

With Samsung’s big Galaxy Unpacked event in August revealing tons of new hardware like the Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, and the upgraded Galaxy Watch 4, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any new hardware coming next week. But there’s always a chance that the company could surprise us, so keep your eye out for the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on October 20.

