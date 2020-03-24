Tech Hangover: 2020’s iPad Pro is still a tablet and not a laptop

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

For the past couple of years, Apple has been pushing the idea that its new iPad Pro’s are laptop replacements. As this review shows, it’s not.

Apple’s tagline for the new 2020 iPad Pro models is “Your next computer is not a computer.” It’s a cheeky way of addressing the tension that’s at the heart of most iPad Pro purchases: they cost as much or more than many laptops but may not be able to replace your laptop. – The Verge

If you’re someone who hates visiting their local big bank, Revolut might be for you. It’s been blowing up like hotcakes in Europe and now it’s making its debut here in the U.S.

European fintech startup Revolut is launching its app and service in the U.S. Starting today, anybody can sign up and get a Revolut debit card. In the U.S., Revolut has partnered with Metropolitan Commercial Bank for the banking infrastructure — deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000. – TechCrunch

If you hate ads and feel dirty using an adblocker, this new service from Firefox via Scroll is definitely worth checking out.

Mozilla just announced a new initiative called Firefox Better Web with Scroll, which combines the tracking protection built into its Firefox browser with the ad-free browsing experience offered by Scroll. – TechCrunch

As a friend once told me, “Android is malware.”

A host of utility and children’s apps in the Google Play Store contained hidden auto-clicker malware, amounting to more than a million installs across Android devices, researchers at security firm Check Point recently discovered. Google removed the apps earlier this month once Check Point disclosed its findings to the company. – CNET

This is something I never expected to read from BuzzFeed News’ Katie Notopoulos. But here we are. What a time to be alive.

It’s time to buy a Facebook Portal. – BuzzFeed News

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Notable Mentions

If Robots Steal So Many Jobs, Why Aren’t They Saving Us Now?

Grammarly Premium Makes A Lot Of Mistakes

A New Battery Breakthrough That Could Save Electric Vehicles During a Recession

Smartphone data reveal which Americans are social distancing (and not)

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.