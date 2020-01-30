Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Apple rolled out a new Apple Maps – is it still bad?
Just give it a chance, OK?
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
Apple’s redesigned Maps app is available across the US
Honestly, I’ve been using Apple Maps more than I have ever been. Maybe that’s saying something?
Apple’s updated and more detailed Maps experience has now rolled out across the U.S., the company announced this morning. The redesigned app will include more accurate information overall as well as comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls and other public places. It will also bring Look Around to more cities and real-time transit to Miami. – TechCrunch
Facebook Won’t Remove This Woman’s Butthole As A Business Page
This sort of content is extremely my shit.
This unofficial Page was created because people on Facebook have shown interest in this place or business. It’s not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone associated with Samantha Rae Anna Jespersen’s Butthole. – Buzzfeed News
How Much Are We Paying for Our Subscription Services? A Lot
One thing is for certain, I’m paying a lot myself and I’m sick of it.
Online subscriptions sure sound cheap, but what do a few bucks a month to watch TV shows, store photos online and stream music add up to? Quite a lot, it turns out. – NYT
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook’s goal is no longer to be ‘liked’
Mark, go fuck yourself kid.
Mark Zuckerberg sent a message to the public on Wednesday: Facebook is fine doing things that are unpopular, as long as people understand why. – CNN
And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:
- Snag a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for just $36
- Amazon is blowing out refurbished MacBook Pros in a one-day sale
- This Animal Crossing SoundCloud station is the first stop in your descent to madness
- LucidPix is an iOS and Android app that lets you take 3D photos from your phone
- The goose from Untitled Goose Game is here to destroy your computer’s desktop
- An Amazon Engineer says ‘Ring should be shut down immediately and not brought back’
- The Nintendo Switch has reached a major milestone by surpassing SNES sales
- Get your hands on Razer’s BlackWidow mechanical keyboard for just $99
- Facebook reports positive Q4 earnings amid the constant chaos of privacy concerns
- Quibi claims to be the next Netflix, what is it exactly?
Notable Mentions
Facebook to Pay $550 Million to Settle Facial Recognition Suit
Gawker’s nemesis is working on a social network offering access to the rich
In secret deal with drugmaker, health-records tool pushed opioids to doctors
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.