Tech Hangover: Apple rolled out a new Apple Maps – is it still bad?

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

Honestly, I’ve been using Apple Maps more than I have ever been. Maybe that’s saying something?

Apple’s updated and more detailed Maps experience has now rolled out across the U.S., the company announced this morning. The redesigned app will include more accurate information overall as well as comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls and other public places. It will also bring Look Around to more cities and real-time transit to Miami. – TechCrunch

This sort of content is extremely my shit.

This unofficial Page was created because people on Facebook have shown interest in this place or business. It’s not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone associated with Samantha Rae Anna Jespersen’s Butthole. – Buzzfeed News

One thing is for certain, I’m paying a lot myself and I’m sick of it.

Online subscriptions sure sound cheap, but what do a few bucks a month to watch TV shows, store photos online and stream music add up to? Quite a lot, it turns out. – NYT

Mark, go fuck yourself kid.

Mark Zuckerberg sent a message to the public on Wednesday: Facebook is fine doing things that are unpopular, as long as people understand why. – CNN

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Notable Mentions

Facebook to Pay $550 Million to Settle Facial Recognition Suit

Gawker’s nemesis is working on a social network offering access to the rich

In secret deal with drugmaker, health-records tool pushed opioids to doctors

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.