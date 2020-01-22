Tech Hangover: Cops can still hack their way into your iPhone

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

We’re all doomed.

Many police departments across the United States already have the ability to crack mobile devices, including the iPhone. While Apple may not provide official support to law enforcement agencies to access iPhones, third-party companies have stepped in to fill the void, allowing police to unlock and access information on encrypted mobile devices at a relatively low cost. – OneZero

Buddy, get in line.

“What do you think is the biggest hardware business at Microsoft?” asked Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last week during a private media event. “Xbox,” answered a reporter who had been quizzing Nadella on how the company’s hardware products like Surface and Xbox fit into the broader ambitions of Microsoft. “No, it’s our cloud,” fired back Nadella, explaining how Microsoft is building everything from the data centers to the servers and network stack that fit inside. – The Verge

Read this, it can happen to you.

It’s January 6th, and I can’t find Airpods Pro anywhere. I’ve checked four Apple stores in three states, and every electronics shop in the immediate area. They straight up don’t exist around me, and the folks who work in these stores tell me they’ve been sold out for days and have no idea when more are arriving. The Apple Store app says it can’t ship me AirPods Pro for over a month. The explosive popularity of these headphones have guaranteed they don’t exist around me. – iMore

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Notable Mentions

Amazon Music passes 55 million customers as it chips away at Spotify and Apple Music

New Low-Cost iPhone to Enter Mass Production in February

How I Stopped a Credit Card Thief From Ripping Off 3,537 People – and Saved Our Nonprofit in the Process

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.