Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Coronavirus strikes again
Make it stop.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
E3 2020 Cancelled — The biggest show in video games is skipping a year
No one is even mad about this. E3 is a dying trade show anyways. Good riddance.
The biggest trade show in video games is skipping a year. E3 2020, which was planned to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center this June, is cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus that is currently spreading across the globe, the organizers of the conference said today. – Kotaku
Google asking much of global workforce to work from home to prevent coronavirus spread
This is like the third big tech company making its employees work from home. Big deal.
Google parent company Alphabet is recommending that all employees in North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East work from home due to coronavirus. – CNN
White House asks tech leaders for help with coronavirus response
Wonder if Elon Musk will call someone “Pedo Guy” this time around.
On Wednesday, U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios convened representatives from a number of the tech’s biggest companies to gameplan a response to the worsening global coronavirus pandemic. – TechCrunch
YouTube will slowly start monetizing coronavirus videos following creator anger
Luv 2 make money off a global epidemic.
YouTube is reassessing its policies in an effort to let some creators monetize videos they make about the novel coronavirus outbreak. – The Verge
Federal report warns U.S. is unready for a cyberattack
Truly, what a time to be alive.
The U.S. should take a slew of steps today to prevent a major cyberattack that could wreak wide-scale devastation on the U.S., a year-long study mandated by Congress reported Wednesday. – Axios
Notable Mentions
On Amazon, fake authors and plagiarized books ride wave of coronavirus interest
India used facial recognition tech to identify 1,100 individuals at a recent riot
Here’s Why Some LED Headlights Work And Others Just Blind Everybody
IT Guys Turn On 30 Windows Laptops At Once, Create A Cortana Feedback Hell
