Tech Hangover: Coronavirus strikes again

No one is even mad about this. E3 is a dying trade show anyways. Good riddance.

The biggest trade show in video games is skipping a year. E3 2020, which was planned to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center this June, is cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus that is currently spreading across the globe, the organizers of the conference said today. – Kotaku

This is like the third big tech company making its employees work from home. Big deal.

Google parent company Alphabet is recommending that all employees in North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East work from home due to coronavirus. – CNN

Wonder if Elon Musk will call someone “Pedo Guy” this time around.

On Wednesday, U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios convened representatives from a number of the tech’s biggest companies to gameplan a response to the worsening global coronavirus pandemic. – TechCrunch

Luv 2 make money off a global epidemic.

YouTube is reassessing its policies in an effort to let some creators monetize videos they make about the novel coronavirus outbreak. – The Verge

Truly, what a time to be alive.

The U.S. should take a slew of steps today to prevent a major cyberattack that could wreak wide-scale devastation on the U.S., a year-long study mandated by Congress reported Wednesday. – Axios

