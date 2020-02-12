Tech Hangover: MWC, the world’s biggest mobile show, cancelled

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Coronavirus, it’s coming for all of us. And with every major exhibitor dropping out for fears of getting stung with the scary C-word, the folks over at GSMA decided it hang it up this year. Phones ain’t worth dying for.

The world’s biggest phone show, Mobile World Congress, is no longer taking place this year. After coronavirus threatened to throw MWC into chaos, the GSM Association (GSMA), which organizes the show, has now canceled it. It comes after more than a week of exhibitors and companies pulling out of MWC. – The Verge

For folks who don’t know, this guy is one of Android’s co-founders and CEO at one point. He’s also been accused of some pretty serious sexual harassment claims too. But, coming back to this news of his start-up shutting down, I couldn’t explain it any better than this:

guess they weren't really that… essential ? https://t.co/SfnCnjNHep — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) February 12, 2020

Essential Products, a consumer electronics start-up founded by the former Google executive Andy Rubin, said on Wednesday that it was ceasing operations. Once considered one of Silicon Valley’s most promising hardware technology start-ups, Essential had raised $330 million in outside funding because of the track record of Mr. Rubin, who is widely credited with creating Google’s Android smartphone software. –NYT

Seriously, whoever made this deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

DoNotPay, the family of consumer advocacy services meant to protect people from corporate exploitation, is launching a new app aimed at helping end our long national nightmare surrounding robocalls by giving you a burner credit card to get their contact details then giving you a chatbot lawyer to automatically sue them. – Motherboard

If these claims are true. Juul is going to get buried. Good Looooooord.

Juul has long said that its nicotine vaping devices are meant for adult smokers, not adolescents. But internal company documents show that the e-cigarette giant’s early advertising campaigns explicitly targeted young people, helping spark the nationwide teen vaping crisis, the Massachusetts attorney general alleged in a lawsuit filed against the company Wednesday. – BuzzFeed News

Well, this is alarming.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney opened the Dice Summit game event in Las Vegas today with a call to make the industry more open and liberate it from the monopolistic practices of platform owners such as Google and Apple. – VentureBeat

