Tech Hangover: Netflix is being told to slow its platform down to prevent the internet from breaking

It’s 2020 and apparently everyone has a data cap.

Can the internet withstand the coronavirus pandemic? With more people staying and working at home in an attempt to slow the virus’ spread, concern is growing about whether the net has the bandwidth to withstand increased usage. Those concerns have led Netflix to reduce the data in its video streams in Europe for 30 days, the streaming video provider said Thursday. – USA Today

It’s not just small business that’s suffering due to the effects of coronavirus. Big businesses like Uber are feeling it too.

Uber the on-demand transportation and food delivery behemoth — has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said today in a call with investors that ride volume has gone down by as much as 60%-70% in recent days. – TechCrunch

This is good. Maybe a bigger platform like Facebook should be doing this too? I dunno. I guess that would make too much sense.

Twitter updated its safety policy to prohibit tweets that “could place people at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19.” The new policy bans tweets denying expert guidance on the virus, encouraging “fake or ineffective treatments, preventions and diagnostic techniques” as well as tweets that mislead users by pretending to be from health authorities or experts. – TechCrunch

GameStop is in a financial position where they can’t close its doors or else its business goes belly up. So, I hear what they’re doing here, but at the same time, they’re putting all their employees at risk.

The video game retail chain GameStop told all of its stores this afternoon to stay open even in the event of state or city lockdowns to protect against the covid-19 pandemic, emphasizing that it is “essential retail” alongside groceries and pharmacies and should therefore be exempt from enforced closures. – Kotaku

This is absolutely disgusting.

The 148th most popular book on Amazon Wednesday wasn’t actually a book at all: It was a package of 50 disposable face masks—the kind that shoppers have scrambled to buy amid the coronavirus pandemic. – Wired

Honestly, this is such a classic YouTube move, nothing surprises me anymore.

YouTube has allowed videos promoting misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic to be viewed by millions of people, it can be revealed, leading campaigners to demand emergency legislation to remove “morally unacceptable” conspiracy theories from the platform. – BuzzFeed News

