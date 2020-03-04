Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Twitter is trying to make Fleets a thing now
Stop trying to make it happen – it will never happen.
Twitter starts testing its own version of Stories, called ‘Fleets,’ which disappear after 24 hours
Last week, it was Linkedin. This week it’s Twitter. Welcome to the official Stories club, ya jerks.
Twitter is testing its own version of Stories. The company announced today it will begin to trial a new sharing format called “Fleets,” starting in Brazil, which will let users post ephemeral content to its social network for the first time. Unlike Tweets, Twitter’s new Fleets can’t receive Likes, Replies or Retweets. And they’ll disappear entirely after 24 hours. – TechCrunch
Apple now lets apps send ads in push notifications
This has to be one of the dumbest thing Apple could do to iOS. I mean, I’m sure there’s more they could do to fuck it up, but still. Thankfully users have the option to opt-in to this, which I guess most people won’t.
Apple will now allow push notifications to be used for advertising, so long as users agree to receive the ads first. As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple updated its App Store guidelines today with a change to its traditionally strict restrictions around push notifications. – The Verge
Facebook has a new tool to spot spammers, and it’s already taken down billions of accounts
Fake accounts on Facebook has always been a major problem for the platform. But now, Facebook implemented a pretty advanced AI to find them and stop them in their tracks.
Chasing fake accounts on social networks is an high-tech game of cat and mouse game, and as soon as one troll is down, another one pops up. But Facebook has revealed that it has a new trick up its sleeve to better identify spammers – an improved weapon-of-choice that attackers won’t be able to dodge as easily as before, according to the social media giant. – ZDNet
Coronavirus Porn Is Going Viral on Pornhub
LOL, humanity was a mistake.
Globally, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has killed more than 3,000 people and infected 90,000. The “Deserted Wuhan” video, by a couple who goes by Spicy x Rice, contains a grain of truth: the Chinese city where coronavirus started does actually seem deserted, with public transit halted and residents’ movement being restricted for over a month now. – Motherboard
How to clean your phone to help stop the spread of germs
With Coronavirus making the rounds, this felt like a much-needed PSA.
Several studies, including one published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine in 2017, have suggested phones can contain lots of germs. So if you’re washing your hands, you should probably also keep your phone clean. – CNBC
