Tech Hangover: Twitter is trying to make Fleets a thing now

Last week, it was Linkedin. This week it’s Twitter. Welcome to the official Stories club, ya jerks.

Twitter is testing its own version of Stories. The company announced today it will begin to trial a new sharing format called “Fleets,” starting in Brazil, which will let users post ephemeral content to its social network for the first time. Unlike Tweets, Twitter’s new Fleets can’t receive Likes, Replies or Retweets. And they’ll disappear entirely after 24 hours. – TechCrunch

This has to be one of the dumbest thing Apple could do to iOS. I mean, I’m sure there’s more they could do to fuck it up, but still. Thankfully users have the option to opt-in to this, which I guess most people won’t.

Apple will now allow push notifications to be used for advertising, so long as users agree to receive the ads first. As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple updated its App Store guidelines today with a change to its traditionally strict restrictions around push notifications. – The Verge

Fake accounts on Facebook has always been a major problem for the platform. But now, Facebook implemented a pretty advanced AI to find them and stop them in their tracks.

Chasing fake accounts on social networks is an high-tech game of cat and mouse game, and as soon as one troll is down, another one pops up. But Facebook has revealed that it has a new trick up its sleeve to better identify spammers – an improved weapon-of-choice that attackers won’t be able to dodge as easily as before, according to the social media giant. – ZDNet

LOL, humanity was a mistake.

With Coronavirus making the rounds, this felt like a much-needed PSA.

Several studies, including one published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine in 2017, have suggested phones can contain lots of germs. So if you’re washing your hands, you should probably also keep your phone clean. – CNBC

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

