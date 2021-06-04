The best Father’s Day gifts and gadgets for 2021

It’s nearly Father’s Day, which should surprise nobody with access to a calendar. There’s a lot to celebrate this year, with it happily coinciding with the start of grilling season, delayed as the weather wasn’t cooperating until now.

We’ve also got good news on the pandemic, at least for the US, as vaccinations are going well so this summer will look more ‘normal’ than last year, but we’re not in the end stretch yet so masks might still be appropriate.

We’ve also got the 17-year cicada swarm on the east coast, so maybe you still want to stay inside cause those little guys are noisy! Maybe get some noise-canceling headphones for Dad, so he doesn’t have to hear them on his jogs. We’re probably going to be working from home for some time too, so quality upgrades to his office will also be big gifts this year.

Check out the gift ideas below, just move quickly – you’ve got about three weeks before the big day, which gives you enough time to not have to rely on Amazon or gift cards this year.

AirPop Active+

Masks are still a daily essential, but wouldn’t it be better if you knew how much other crud they’re filtering from the air you breathe? Airpop’s Active+ uses replaceable filters with a 40-hour effective life to clean up to 99.3% of particulates and 99.9% of bacteria and tracks the amount it’s blocked from going into your lungs, so you know how well it’s working. Perfect for city living, allergy sufferers, or anyone who cares about their dad’s health.

LumiCharge II

Dad’s desk could do with an upgrade, and this smart desk lamp from Lumicharge is great. It’s got 10W wireless charging built-in for his smartphone, an attachment to charge the Apple Watch, and a charging stand that will work with any of the ports used by smartphones, from USB-C to Lightning and microUSB.

It’s also got a digital readout for room temperature, the time, day of the week, and more! Oh, and the lamp turns on when you enter the room, so no hunting for the switch in a dark room.

CameraReady lightbar kits

If the lighting in Dad’s house isn’t great for his daily Zoom meetings, it’s time to brighten up his life. The lightbar kits from CameraReady come with one, two, or three lightbars color temperature-matched to 3000K, a nice warm white which is flattering to most complexions. Each bar has a dimmer, magnetic connection to the included tripods, and a zipper pouch to keep everything together when not in use, and can create single, double, or triple-point lighting so dear old Dad will look his best at work.

Dumpsty

Got a dad who loves magazines but can never find a place to put them that isn’t piled on the coffee table? Dumpsty is here to rescue those loved pieces of paper and to keep them in the most ironic of places – a scale model dumpster. We all appreciate a good joke, and now his spouse’s threats of throwing them in the trash can be realized, without actually throwing them away to the landfill.

Brydge docks and iPad keyboards

If dad’s got a love for all things Apple, he deserves some accessories that fit the same design language. Brydge has some of the best third-party iPad keyboards on the market, and the new MAX+ brings a touchpad, drop protection, and a keyboard that wouldn’t be out of place on an actual MacBook. If he’s actually got a MacBook, the Brydge Vertical Dock is perfect to reclaim some desk space, while recharging that beloved laptop.

Botanika Life

It’s no secret that as we age, it takes longer to recover after strenuous activity. Help dad with his aches and pains with this handy kit from Botanika Life. It features their customized serum with lidocaine, menthol, and the power of CBD to ease away muscle aches, and has a cryo roller with a stainless steel rollerball that goes in the freezer and stays cold for hours, long enough to roll away any stubborn knots or aches.

Kansas City wagyu beef

Dinner’s on you this Father’s Day, with KC Cattle Co’s American Wagyu. Choose from multiple wagyu bundles that include favorites like steaks, top roast, sliders, sausages, and more, all made with the best beef you can get, Wagyu. After all, Dad deserves the best, and he’s never happier than when he’s in front of the grill. Don’t like beef? Choose some Berkshire pork, and turn Father’s Day into a bonanza of ribs and roast.

SCUF

Got a gamer dad? Show him you care with one of SCUF’s patented controllers, and give him back some reaction speed. The secret weapon? Remappable paddles under the back of the controller, so he can jump, bob, and reload all without having to move his thumbs off the sticks. Grab one for his favorite console and you’ll make his year.

Shaker33

The humble cocktail shaker hasn’t really changed since forever, but that’s about to change with the Shaker33. Its acrylic construction locks closed, so no more shaking accidents with liquid flying across the room, and the strainer has two sizes of hole depending on which side you tip it out from, letting you strain even fine ingredients out or lets you pour faster for those adult beverages that are liquid only. Oh, and get him some fine ingredients to go in it, like Neft, a premium vodka that comes in an amusingly shaped oil barrel.

Edifier speakers

If your dad can’t live without music, but you don’t know what equipment he already has, check out Edifier’s powered bookshelf speakers range, like this R1280Ts model. They’ve got RCA inputs with the necessary cables for devices that use a 3.5mm output or RCA, a wireless remote for controlling volume, and 42W of continuous power to fill the room with sweet, undistorted sound. Oh, and they’re pretty good-looking too.

Ekster wallet

It’s kinda traditional to buy things like wallets for Father’s Day gifts, and Ekster have some of the best around. Easy access to cards via their nifty trigger button, quality leathers, and premium materials all combine to make these perfect gifts. Make sure to grab one of the solar-charged tracking cards, so dad won’t lose his wallet.

Meater

Get those steaks perfect with the Meater range of wire-free meat thermometers and never suffer overcooked meat again. This thermometer includes dual sensors to monitor both internal and external temperatures and can even estimate how long to cook a piece of meat. They’re the perfect grilling accessory for your BBQ-loving father.

Traeger grills

Does Dead have a grill that’s old and tired? Get him a replacement from Traeger and he’ll be smoking his way to deliciousness. Their wood-pellet-fired grills take all the guesswork out of consistent temperature control, so all he has to do is figure out what to cook. They’ve all got WiFire for remote monitoring while cooking, and have oodles of space inside for enough food to feed even the largest extended family.

Sense home energy monitor

Think back to when you were growing up, and the disembodied voice of Dad floating down the corridor after you’ve left a room saying “did you turn the light out?” Yeah, you weren’t alone, but it’s also spooky how he always seemed to know just the right moment. Help him monitor his electricity use on a more granular level, with Sense’s energy monitor* that can tell him exactly which things in his home are using energy, and for how long.

*electrician not included, please don’t touch the electrical panel of your home without one.

Lumecube

Whether Dad’s into drones, photography, or has a job that requires hours of Zoom calls, he’ll appreciate one of Lumecube’s lighting kits. They’ve got everything from Broadcast kits to make him properly illuminated on calls, to anti-collision strobes for his drone, to my favorite, the RGB Panel Pro, which I use all the time to add stylish color glows to product photos.

Lovebox

Remember the excitement of opening boxes on holidays? Wouldn’t it be great if you could get that excitement every day, while getting pictures of your grandkids, messages, or more? Sure, you could send those via SMS but it’s not as exciting as a purpose-built box to store those digital treasures. Lovebox wants to put that fun back into messages of love, with its wooden box that hides a WiFi-connected screen to display those messages. Perfect for year-round gifts of joy.

Eggtronic Ultra-Fast Power Bank

As things begin to finally open back up amidst this pandemic, dads are ready to get out of the house. The Eggtronic Ultra-Fast Power Bank is the perfect gift for dads who love to be on the move. This 20,000 mAh battery is capable of recharging your phone’s battery up to five times, making it the perfect charging device for camping trips or anywhere else where you need some extra juice. There are three separate charging points, making the Eggtronic Ultra-Fast Power Bank the perfect Father’s Day gift that dad will have to share with the family.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime headset

Here’s another option for the gamer dads out there. SteelSeries recently launched its new Prime line of gaming accessories, including the Arctis Prime headset. The Arctis Prime offers exceptional sound quality with its onboard drivers that make it a perfect headset for gaming across various platforms. The supreme comfort of the ski-goggle style headband will make dad happy during his long gaming sessions.

Apple AirTag and leather key ring

Dads are known to be pretty goofy and that can sometimes lead to things getting misplaced. Enter Apple’s new AirTags. The AirTag is a great gift to give to dad to help him out when it comes to keeping up with things, like car keys. AirTags are integrated into the Apple Find My app, so they’re perfect for dads who are already part of the Apple ecosystem. You can find all kinds of AirTag accessories to go with the trackers so dad can keep up with just about anything.

