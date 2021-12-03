The KnowTechie 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for your pets

Welcome to the KnowTechie 2021 holiday gift guide for the furred, feathered, and scaly friends in your life. What a year. Things are starting to get back to normal, but that doesn’t mean you can sleep on buying gifts for your pets this year. Yes, the supply chain is still broken, just like last year, but don’t let that stop you from getting a jump start on your shopping now.

If you can’t find the things you want in stock, block some time out on your calendar that’ll be uninterrupted pet time, and then take them to the park or play with their favorite existing toys. Gift cards aren’t really an option for your pets, but you can pick them up for their caregivers if you’re buying for other families’ pets.

We’ve searched to the corners of the internet for our picks this year, with options from water trays to trackers and everything in-between so the heavy lifting of gift-giving is already done for you. Well, unless you’re buying something heavy, that is.

We’ll be adding more thoughtful gift ideas in the run-up to the holidays as they catch our eye. If you don’t see anything suitable right now, bookmark the page and return every so often to see what the newest ideas are.

If you have any gamers in your life and need some excellent gift recommendations, our 2021 Gaming Holiday Gift Guide should do the trick. You can also find our main 2021 Holiday Gift Guide here if you've still got humans on your list to buy for.

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Unless your pet has zero hair, you’ll want a robovac to tame all of that shedding fur. The j7+ is “ideal for pet hair,” but what we really care about is that it’s self-emptying for up to 60 days. Yes, you can be lazy for two whole months. It’s also got advanced smarts to avoid those “packages” that little Fido might leave on the carpet.

Wisdom Panel Premium

Did you know you can DNA test your pooch? Yes, just like those ancestry-finding tests for humans, you can figure out which breeds your less-than-purebred is from. Unless you have a purebred, in which case consider this as a double-check against the lineage your breeder gave you. You also get over 200 health tests to ferret out any potential issues or drug sensitivities.

Whistle FIT

Ever wanted to know just how active your pet is? Stick a Whistle pet health tracker on their collar, and let the analytics flow into the companion app. It’ll tell you their daily activity levels, let you set reminders for things like flea treatments, and even get in-app tele-vet appointments. It can also monitor your pet’s health, monitoring for scratching, licking, and more.

HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

Most pets love having their fur brushed, and we love the lack of tangles it produces. Cleaning off those brushes is normally a real pain, but this self-cleaning brush retracts the bristles so all the hair just slides right off. Why isn’t anyone making this for humans?

Fi Series 2 smart collar

We all worry about our furry friends going missing, so why not slap a GPS tracking collar on them? Fi’s uses the LTE-M network for low-power, long-distance communication so you get about three months of battery life. It also uses Wi-Fi access points or Bluetooth to aid in detection. Neat. It’s also super quick to let you know if Fido has escaped past the fence, so you can get them back home safe.

PetSafe Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes

Okay, so this is really a gift for you and your pets. Possibly the worst part about having cats is having to clean up that filthy litter box. With these automatic self-cleaning litter boxes, you won’t have to worry about scooping that mess up anymore. These litterboxes will automatically clean themselves, and all you’ll have to do is empty the cleanup tray every couple of weeks.

Furbo Dog Camera

Do you ever have to leave your furry friend at home for periods of time but get worried about what they might get into? The Furbo Dog Camera offers 1080p video straight to your phone so you can check in on your pets anytime you’d like. With 2-way audio and a fun treat dispenser that you can use to launch treats to your pets, the Furbo Dog Camera can make it seem like you never left.

Orvis GripTight hammock seat protector

For those longer trips when you can’t leave your pets at home, the Orvis GripTight seat protector can be a life-saver. Pets can’t help but shed, and all of that fur is going to end up in your back seat when your pets join you for a road trip. With the Orvis GripTight seat protector, you won’t have to worry about that anymore. Just drape this across your seats to give your pets a nice little bed to lie in and protect your car’s seats at the same time.

Pioneer Pet Raindrop drinking fountain

Got a pet that just loves to drink water out of the toilet? What they really like is the fact that that water is running, even if they don’t know quite how nasty it is. The Pioneer Pet Raindrop drinking fountain offers an alternative to toilet water, with a constantly circulating flow and a built-in charcoal filter to make sure the water stays fresh. Give your pets the running water they want without having them drink up your toilet water.

MalsiPree dog water bottle

One of the biggest questions on those hot summer days is how are you going to make sure they stay hydrated? With the MalsiPree dog water bottle, you won’t have to worry about that anymore. The bottle is leak-proof and features a tray that lets you dispense out water a little bit at a time in a way that’s easy for your furry friends to drink.

Front Of The Pack Dog Suppliments

We’ve got just the thing for any four-legged family members this holiday season: supplements from Front Of The Pack, formulated for happy, healthy dogs. FOTP is one of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer pet brands, founded in 2020 by a world-class Science Advisory Board with a focus on animal advocacy, sustainability, and scientific rigor.

Each supplement is $35.99 with free shipping. Here’s some of the things FOTP has to offer:

Soothe : Created with 3 clinically-tested probiotics to improve dogs’ gut health and alleviate skin/coat itchiness, making for a healthier, more comfortable pup

: Created with 3 clinically-tested probiotics to improve dogs’ gut health and alleviate skin/coat itchiness, making for a healthier, more comfortable pup Move 2.0 : A new formula with powerful collagen and fast-acting ingredients to improve joint health, mobility, and mobility in our canine friends

: A new formula with powerful collagen and fast-acting ingredients to improve joint health, mobility, and mobility in our canine friends The One: FOTP’s classic supplement, The One supports eight essential health functions

