Facebook is testing a way to limit the number of news stories you see from your friends

After being bombed with negative press over the last few months, Facebook is making some changes in hopes of shining a better light on the platform. The company, which recently changed its name to Meta, is testing new ways for users to control the content that they see on their News Feed.

Announced in a blog post on Facebook’s website earlier this week, the platform is adding a new customization option that will let users control how much content they see from a certain person or page.

For instance, if you have that annoying friend from high school that just posts way too much, you’ll be able to reduce the number of their posts that you see on your Feed.

On the other hand, you can boost the number of posts that come through on your feed from that new Bodega Cats group you just followed.

Facebook hopes to make News Feed customization a little easier

In addition to the new customization options, Facebook is working on bringing all of its News Feed customization options together in one place that is easier to access.

The platform already has options like Favorites, Snoozing, and Unfollowing, but it can be tough to find the right option. Hopefully, this update will help centralize all of those options.

The platform is also adding a new option for businesses on Facebook. When a business runs an advertisement on the platform, this new update gives them the option to “Exclude” a certain topic.

By excluding topics such as News and Politics, a business will be able to ensure that its advertisements don’t show up next to those kinds of posts.

As is the case with a lot of updates like this, the company is currently testing the new features with a small percentage of people, but it should be expanding the features to more users over the next couple of weeks.

The idea of being able to fully customize your News Feed on Facebook is nice, but we will have to wait and see how effective its new customization options are.

