iOS 16 will finally let you see saved WiFi passwords on iPhone

iOS 16 is coming this fall with tons of new features including a long-awaited convenience feature that lets users see their WiFi network password from the settings menu of their phone.

This new feature wasn’t explicitly revealed during this week’s WWDC keynote address. But it is already available in the developer build of iOS 16. It adds to the existing feature that lets users share their WiFi passwords with nearby devices.

But the current feature is only available for iPhones and iPads. You can’t use it to connect to other devices. With the iOS 16 upgrade, you can save the WiFi password to your clipboard and easily share it with anybody through messaging, email, or anywhere else.

This new feature will work as long as you are connected to the WiFi or have been connected to the network in the past. Then, you can launch the WiFi settings on your iPhone and locate the password in the blue ‘i’ information section.

Of course, there are measures in place to protect the WiFi passwords stored in your phone. Before you can access them, you’ll either have to enter your passcode or use Face ID/Touch ID to verify yourself. So even if you already unlocked your phone, users can’t see your password without having a code or biometrics.

But as long as you have the credentials needed for the iPhone you’re using, you will be able to access WiFi passwords. Again, you can reveal the password, copy it to your clipboard, and share it using any method you’d like.

This is a super convenient WiFi-sharing feature coming with iOS 16. It joins some other impressive updates, like customizable lock screens and updated photo editing and sharing. iOS 16 is coming sometime in the fall, most likely in September alongside the release of the iPhone 14.

