Tech Hangover: Mark Zuckerberg was a really mean guy to Instagram’s founders

If this story turns out to be true, man, Zuckerberg is such a little weasel.

The Facebook CEO promised Kevin Systrom independence, but an excerpt from Sarah Frier’s book No Filter shows that only lasted until Instagram started to look like the favorite son. – Bloomberg

I’m subscribed to Verizon Fios and I have to move at the end of the month. Will this not allow me to set up my existing service at the new house?

Verizon is canceling scheduled appointments for internet installation and repairs, according to some customers and two Verge reporters with persistent internet issues. The decision potentially leaves Fios subscribers without wired internet at a time when they’re likely relying on it for work and to see friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic. – The Verge

Love to see when Facebook does its job for a change.

Facebook says it has started to remove stories linking coronavirus and 5G – but only if they will cause physical harm. The site said that it is taking “aggressive steps” to remove such misinformation as part of its response to coronavirus hoaxes and false stories more generally. – The Independent

Man, Facebook is all over the place in today’s Tech Hangover. Anyways, here’s another good thing Facebook is rolling out.

Facebook Gaming is launching tournaments for esports amateurs today in early access across the globe. In the era of social distancing, Facebook believes that games can bring us together. – VentureBeat

Nothing is sacred.

A payments processor used by local governments to collect court fines and utility bill payments from residents across Arkansas and Oklahoma mistakenly left exposed on its website a cache of data, representing years of transactions. – TechCrunch

