Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: The U.S government wants to track your phone to curb COVID-19’s reach
Wake me up when September ends.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
U.S. government reportedly in talks with tech companies on how to use location data in COVID-19 fight
I can see a lot of people being put off by this idea, but in the end, it could surely help experts track the spread of this virus.
U.S. government officials are currently in discussion with a number of tech companies, including Facebook and Google, around how data from cell phones might provide methods for combatting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Washington Post report. – TechCrunch via Washington Post
Internet’s largest social networks issue joint statement on COVID-19 misinformation
Some of the companies included in this initiative include Facebook, Google, Linkedin, Reddit, Microsoft, YouTube, and Twitter. This is good.
The internet’s largest social networks have issued today a joint statement on the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, promising to fight fraud and curb misinformation shared on their platforms. – ZDNet
Amazon limiting shipments to certain types of products due to COVID-19 pandemic
By doing this, Amazon can focus on getting “household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products”
Amazon’s “Fulfillment by Amazon” (FBA) program, through which it provides warehousing and shipment services for products from third-party sellers, was well as its larger vendor shipment services are being partially suspended through April 5 due to the global coronavirus outbreak. – TechCrunch
Uber Has Suspended Uber Pool Due To The Coronavirus
In the future, everything is suspended.
Uber has suspended its Uber Pool feature in the United States, Canada, London, and Paris due to the worsening outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Uber Pool allows riders to share rides via a route of predetermined stops. – BuzzFeed News
Legendary Piracy App Popcorn Time Comes Back From the Dead During Coronavirus Pandemic
We’ve covered Popcorn Time extensively here on KnowTechie. A while back it was shut down but now it seems to be back? Good timing.
Popcorn Time, the highly popular and extremely-easy-to-use “Netflix for piracy” service, came back Tuesday after a years-long hiatus. The move comes as people around the world are quarantined or being asked to stay in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. – Motherboard
And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:
- Twitter now lets you turn lists into multiple timelines – here’s how to use it
- A startup in San Francisco is repurposing Skydio 2 drones for warehouse stock control
- As more movie theaters shut down, Universal is putting its new movies on streaming services
- The best streaming devices to keep you entertained while you’re stuck at home
- Nintendo Switch Online is currently experiencing outages in the US and parts of Europe
- Apple’s new PowerBeats headphones are just $150 and offer up to 15 hours of battery life
- This wireless charging pad is somehow only $7 right now
- Slip this 6000mAh portable charger in your pocket for just $8 bucks
- Best Buy is blowing out of a ton of SanDisk storage gear today
- Quarantined? Pass the time with this PS4 Slim bundle – right now it’s just $270
- Amazon is blowing out Fire HD 8 tablets at just $50 a whack
Notable Mentions
Amazon Said That During The Pandemic, Sales Are Soaring. Workers Say They Feel Unsafe.
The Coronavirus Crisis Is Showing Us How to Live Online
A Side-By-Side Comparison Showing The Insane Decrease In Loading Time Between The New Xbox And The Xbox One X
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.