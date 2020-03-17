Tech Hangover: The U.S government wants to track your phone to curb COVID-19’s reach

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

I can see a lot of people being put off by this idea, but in the end, it could surely help experts track the spread of this virus.

U.S. government officials are currently in discussion with a number of tech companies, including Facebook and Google, around how data from cell phones might provide methods for combatting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Washington Post report. – TechCrunch via Washington Post

Some of the companies included in this initiative include Facebook, Google, Linkedin, Reddit, Microsoft, YouTube, and Twitter. This is good.

The internet’s largest social networks have issued today a joint statement on the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, promising to fight fraud and curb misinformation shared on their platforms. – ZDNet

By doing this, Amazon can focus on getting “household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products”

Amazon’s “Fulfillment by Amazon” (FBA) program, through which it provides warehousing and shipment services for products from third-party sellers, was well as its larger vendor shipment services are being partially suspended through April 5 due to the global coronavirus outbreak. – TechCrunch

In the future, everything is suspended.

Uber has suspended its Uber Pool feature in the United States, Canada, London, and Paris due to the worsening outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Uber Pool allows riders to share rides via a route of predetermined stops. – BuzzFeed News

We’ve covered Popcorn Time extensively here on KnowTechie. A while back it was shut down but now it seems to be back? Good timing.

Popcorn Time, the highly popular and extremely-easy-to-use “Netflix for piracy” service, came back Tuesday after a years-long hiatus. The move comes as people around the world are quarantined or being asked to stay in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. – Motherboard

