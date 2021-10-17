How to make sure your iPhone apps are always up-to-date

Having your iPhone apps up to date is always recommended. That way, you will not only get the latest features that usually come with the newest update, but you will also be able to fix the known security issues and bugs.

If you have a bunch of apps on your iPhone, manually updating each one can be a pain, but luckily you can keep your apps updated automatically by allowing Apple to make the updates on your behalf. You can also do the process manually if you would prefer.

Here’s what to know about updating iPhone apps.

Just like Android, iOS also allows you to get this done with Automatic Updates. Here’s how to access it and enable it:

Unlock your screen and click on the Settings icon Scroll until you find App Store Click on App Store and enable Automatic Updates

However, despite enabling Automatic Updates, it doesn’t mean that the updates will be instantaneous as they come. Because of that, we recommend that you manually check for updates occasionally.

Manually updating the apps on an iPhone is a straightforward task that you can do via the App Store. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to the App Store Access your profile from the icon in the top-right corner Make a swipe-down gesture – this will start a scan for the newest updates From there, you can update apps one by one by hitting the update button next to them. You can also update altogether by tapping the Update All button

Each iPhone comes with a selection of stock apps that are practically part of iOS. Because of that, you can only update them by updating your iOS. This is how to do so:

Tap the Settings App and then choose General Next, click on Software Update Give your iPhone a few moments so that it can scan for any available system software updates Once the scanning is over, you can download and install the latest software update

It is also possible to have your iPhone download and install system updates on its own. You need to enable Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates automatically for that. You can find these two features in the Automatic Updates section of your iPhone mentioned at the beginning of this how-to.

