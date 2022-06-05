How to unlock your iPhone screen using Dr.Fone

As a smartphone owner, it’s super important to keep your phone locked up at all times. Your phone likely has tons of personal information on it that you don’t necessarily want other people to see.

But what do you do if you have an iPhone with a locked screen that you cannot get into? How can you reset the iPhone and lock screen entirely so that you can use the phone again? That’s where Dr.Fone comes in.

Dr.Fone is a free-to-download program that you can use to unlock your iPhone or iPad’s screen. This, in turn, resets your iPhone to its default state, so it’s best used when you purchase a new iPhone that has a lock screen that you cannot bypass.

All you need to do is download the app and plug in your phone. Then, you can bypass your screen lock in a few simple steps.

There are, of course, other ways that you can bypass your iPhone’s screen lock. But they tend to be a little complicated. One way involves the Find My app and another way requires you to trick Siri.

But again, those processes are pretty complicated. With Dr.Fone, you can bypass the screen lock quickly so you can start using your iPhone as soon as possible. Here’s how you do it.

How to bypass the screen lock on your iPhone with Dr.Fone

Bypassing the screen lock on your iPhone is fairly simple with Dr. Fone, as long as you know where to look. All you need is your phone, a computer, and a cable to connect the two and you’ll be ready to start.

The first step in how to unlock your iPhone without a passcode is to download the Dr.Fone Screen Unlock app on your computer.

Open the Dr.Fone app and connect your iPhone to your computer Select Unlock iOS Screen when your device shows up Follow the instructions to enter DFU mode on your iPhone Confirm your device’s information Click Unlock to confirm (Note: This will delete all of the phone’s data) Wait for the process to complete and click Done

That’s all there is to it. As you can see, the Dr.Fone app does most of the hard work for you so you can sit back, relax, and wait to use your new iPhone.

Again, this process will completely reset your iPhone or iPad, so make sure that you’re okay with losing all of that data before you complete this process.

Quickly and easily reset your phone without a password

Whether you’ve got yourself a new iPhone with a locked screen or you have an old one that you can’t remember the password for, you’re going to have to find a way to bypass that lock screen.

And if you’re looking for an easy way to do that, the Dr.Fone app from Wondershare has got you covered.

As long as you’re okay with losing whatever data is on your device and restoring it back to factory default, the Dr.Fone app can take care of that for you quickly and easily.

Dr.Fone is available as a free trial download from the company’s website.

