Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Apple has come to the rescue
Stepping up to the plate big time.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
Tim Cook: Apple shipping custom face shields to medical workers as mask donations cross 20M
This is some really solid work from Apple. It’s good to see companies like this stepping up the plate in this time of need. We could really use more of this.
Tim Cook is back with another update on Apple’s ongoing efforts to help healthcare professionals amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In a new video posted to Twitter today, Cook said that Apple has now sourced over 20 million masks for healthcare workers, and it’s still pushing to do more. – 9to5Mac
Google Searches Can Help Us Find Emerging Covid-19 Outbreaks
This makes a lot of sense. Find out where most of these searches are being performed, and boom, you have a great resource as to where cases are being missed and more.
Every day, millions of people around the world type their health symptoms into Google. We can use these searches to help detect unknown Covid-19 outbreaks, particularly in parts of the world with poor testing infrastructure. – NYT
Call for social media platforms to act on 5G mast conspiracy theory
Apparently a large number of folks out there think 5G is responsible for this current coronavirus epidemic. Now they’re turning to 5G towers and burning them down. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The government is to hold talks with social media platforms after mobile phone masts in Birmingham, Merseyside and Belfast were set on fire amid a widely shared conspiracy theory linking 5G networks to the coronavirus pandemic. – The Guardian
PayPal and Venmo Are Letting SIM Swappers Hijack Accounts
Uhhh, this can’t be good.
Several major apps and websites, such as Paypal and Venmo have a flaw that lets hackers easily take over users’ accounts once they have taken control of the victim’s phone number. – Motherboard
And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:
- Prop your phone up on this Anker wireless charging stand for just $12
- It’s Monday and the internet hasn’t crumbled yet
- Quibi is a new $8/month streaming video service that lives entirely on your phone – is it any good?
- Project COVID uses conversational AI to help people understand the coronavirus
- Skype now lets you join video calls without signing up or downloading the app – here’s how it works
- Review Roundup: Final Fantasy VII Remake – both familiar and new at the same time
- Well, it’s official: Microsoft Edge is now the world’s second most popular desktop web browser
- This USB wall outlet features a nifty night light – right now they’re just $12 each
- KnowTechie Giveaway: Senstroke – play drums on any surface, anywhere, anytime
- Grab a 3rd generation Echo Dot for $40
- Google Maps now makes it easier to see what restaurants offer delivery and takeout
- Can your iPad Pro charge an iPhone?
Notable Mentions
A Google Plan to Wipe Out Mosquitoes Appears to Be Working
Quit trying to make Quibi happen
NYC Bans Zoom in Classrooms Following Porn ‘Zoombombings’ and Security Failures
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.