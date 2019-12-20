Tech Hangover: Facebook, Facebook, and more Facebook

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Boeing really fucked up on this one. Like, imagine messing up this bad?! Well, as it turns out, it happens way more often than you think. Follow this thread.

We covered this yesterday on the site as well in yesterday’s Tech Hangover, but this is part two of the series where they were able to track the President of the United States. Read it, it’s absolutely bonkers.

IF you own a mobile phone, its every move is logged and tracked by dozens of companies. No one is beyond the reach of this constant digital surveillance. Not even the president of the United States. –NYT

If you need some further reading, Curtis has some strong opinions about it.

Facebook said on Friday that it had removed hundreds of accounts with ties to the Epoch Media Group, parent company of the Falun Gong-related publication and conservative news outlet The Epoch Times. The accounts, including pages, groups and Instagram feeds meant to be seen in both the United States and Vietnam, presented a new wrinkle to researchers: fake profile photos generated with the help of artificial intelligence. – NYT

If you need a blast from the past, read this. It’s really good and it brought back some great memories.

The world never changes quite the way you expect. But at The Verge, we’ve had a front-row seat while technology has permeated every aspect of our lives over the past decade. Some of the resulting moments — and gadgets — arguably defined the decade and the world we live in now. But others we ate up with popcorn in hand, marveling at just how incredibly hard they flopped. – The Verge

Burn it all down.

More than 267 million Facebook users allegedly had their user IDs, phone numbers and names exposed online, according to a report from Comparitech and security researcher Bob Diachenko. That info was found in a database that could be accessed without a password or any other authentication, and the researchers believe it was gathered as part of an illegal scraping operation or Facebook API abuse. – Engadget

