Tech Hangover: Apple, Amazon, and Google are teaming up to make the smart home smarter

Smart home products are often incompatible with one another, causing frustration to users. But Apple, Amazon, Google and the Zigbee Alliance (which consists of companies such as IKEA, Signify and Samsung SmartThings) are working to fix that. On Wednesday, the companies announced a working group which aims to develop a new, royalty-free connectivity standard for smart home products. – Mashable

Facebook told two senators why it tracks users’ locations even when their tracking services are turned off. The lawmakers now say Facebook should give users more control over their data. – CNBC

A popular mobile game that randomly selects photos from players’ camera rolls is leading to some cringeworthy moments for teens and privacy panics for parents. Photo Roulette, a free app for iOS and Android devices, came out a few years ago but only recently caught fire: In October, for the first time, it was the most downloaded iPhone game in the U.S. – WSJ

Instagram announced Wednesday it would no longer allow “branded content” that promotes those goods on either platform. In June, Instagram a change that would let advertisers promote posts from influencers, or users who work with brands to promote services or products. Users see a “paid partnership with” tag on a post when viewing that branded content on Instagram. – CNBC

