Tech Hangover: YouTube is making a TikTok competitor

Google has a great track record of building things only to shut them down a couple of years later. Will this be the case with YouTube’s answer to TikTok?

YouTube is planning to release a rival to TikTok, the hugely popular video-sharing app, by the end of the year, according to two people familiar with the matter. – The Information

Earlier today I watched a video of a nurse explaining the horrors she’s dealing with in the emergency room she’s working from. I have to say, that video alone showed the true severity of this epidemic.

Ali Raja spends his nine-hour shifts in the emergency room at Massachusetts General Hospital treating gunshot wounds, sprained ankles, heart attacks and now a growing number of coronavirus cases. But before the emergency physician steps on to his long shiftand after he’s done, he’s on Twitter, usually for at least an hour a day. – CNN

In another episode of why human beings are literally the worst. Read this story, it’s wild. It can happen to anyone.

What happened to Reyna is a popular Cash App scam called “cash-flipping,” according to Satnam Narang, researcher at the cybersecurity company Tenable. Con artists are taking advantage of the coronavirus by pretending they are helping the needy. – Quartz

Do yourself a favor right now and delete Zoom if you haven’t already. There’s plenty of other alternatives out there.

Hot on the heels of two security researchers finding a Zoom bug that can be abused to steal Windows passwords, another security researcher found two new bugs that can be used to take over a Zoom user’s Mac, including tapping into the webcam and microphone. – TechCrunch

If this is the case, 1Password and LastPass has a serious problem.

Apple is working to improve the iCloud Keychain password manager on iOS, 9to5Mac has learned, with two-factor password integration and more. These new features described are based on an early build of iOS 14 obtained by 9to5Mac. – 9to5Mac

End of an era. John, you’ll be missed.

John Legere is officially done with the role of T-Mobile CEO after the company officially closed its merger with Sprint, the company announced Wednesday. – CNBC

