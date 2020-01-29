Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Beware of Coronavirus
We're all doomed.
Google is temporarily shutting down all China offices due to coronavirus outbreak
We’re all going to die.
Google is temporarily shutting down all of its China offices due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company confirmed to The Verge on Wednesday. The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, as well as Google’s offices in Hong Kong and Taiwan. – The Verge
Apple has a Vladimir Putin problem
Honestly, who doesn’t these days?
In November 2019, Russian parliament passed what’s become known as the “law against Apple.” The legislation will require all smartphone devices to preload a host of applications that may provide the Russian government with a glut of information about its citizens, including their location, finances, and private communications. – Fast Company
The Chrome Web Store is currently facing a wave of fraudulent transactions
The Google security team has indefinitely suspended the publishing or updating of any commercial Chrome extensions on the official Chrome Web Store following a spike in the number of paid extensions engaging in fraudulent transactions. – ZDNet
Elizabeth Warren proposes criminal penalties for spreading voting disinformation online
Technically, this headline is incorrect so is the type of thing she’s targeting?
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday released a plan to fight disinformation and to hold tech companies accountable for their actions in light of the 2016 election. –CNBC
