Tech Hangover: Is Huawei really the enemy?

U.S. officials say Huawei Technologies Co. can covertly access mobile-phone networks around the world through “back doors” designed for use by law enforcement, as Washington tries to persuade allies to exclude the Chinese company from their networks. – WSJ

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) spied on allies and enemies alike through a company they owned that made cryptography equipment, according to an explosive new report from the Washington Post and Germany’s ZDF news outlet. – Gizmodo

Shares of Sprint soared Tuesday after a U.S. district judge ruled in favor of its $26 billion deal to merge with T-Mobile. – CNBC

The number of big companies abandoning the wireless industry’s biggest annual gathering in response to the coronavirus is stacking up, leaving the event’s organizers scrambling to respond. – Bloomberg

