Tech Hangover: Is Huawei really the enemy?

U.S. Officials Say Huawei Can Covertly Access Telecom Networks
U.S. officials say Huawei Technologies Co. can covertly access mobile-phone networks around the world through “back doors” designed for use by law enforcement, as Washington tries to persuade allies to exclude the Chinese company from their networks. – WSJ
CIA Spied Using Sabotaged Encryption Equipment It Sold to Foreign Governments Since the 1970s
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) spied on allies and enemies alike through a company they owned that made cryptography equipment, according to an explosive new report from the Washington Post and Germany’s ZDF news outlet. – Gizmodo
Judge approves $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint
Shares of Sprint soared Tuesday after a U.S. district judge ruled in favor of its $26 billion deal to merge with T-Mobile. – CNBC
Wireless Show Hangs by Thread as Virus Deters More Companies
The number of big companies abandoning the wireless industry’s biggest annual gathering in response to the coronavirus is stacking up, leaving the event’s organizers scrambling to respond. – Bloomberg
