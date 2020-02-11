Connect with us

Tech Hangover: Is Huawei really the enemy?

How do you even pronounce Huawei anyways?

tech hangover huawei logo
Image: KnowTechie

U.S. Officials Say Huawei Can Covertly Access Telecom Networks 

huawei signage

Image: CircleID

U.S. officials say Huawei Technologies Co. can covertly access mobile-phone networks around the world through “back doors” designed for use by law enforcement, as Washington tries to persuade allies to exclude the Chinese company from their networks. – WSJ

CIA Spied Using Sabotaged Encryption Equipment It Sold to Foreign Governments Since the 1970s 

facial recognition at a music festival

Image: Fight For The Future

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) spied on allies and enemies alike through a company they owned that made cryptography equipment, according to an explosive new report from the Washington Post and Germany’s ZDF news outlet. – Gizmodo

Judge approves $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint

tmobile

Shares of Sprint soared Tuesday after a U.S. district judge ruled in favor of its $26 billion deal to merge with T-Mobile. – CNBC

Wireless Show Hangs by Thread as Virus Deters More Companies 

pax east 2019 boston convention center

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

The number of big companies abandoning the wireless industry’s biggest annual gathering in response to the coronavirus is stacking up, leaving the event’s organizers scrambling to respond. – Bloomberg

