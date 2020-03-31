Tech Hangover: Zoom has a major problem

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

For a company that’s been riddled with privacy concerns and security flaws, this does not surprise me at all. Be safe using it.

As long as you make sure everyone in a Zoom meeting connects using “computer audio” instead of calling in on a phone, the meeting is secured with end-to-end encryption, at least according to Zoom’s website, its security white paper, and the user interface within the app. But despite this misleading marketing, the service actually does not support end-to-end encryption for video and audio content – The Intercept

Popular video-conferencing Zoom is leaking personal information of at least thousands of users, including their email address and photo, and giving strangers the ability to attempt to start a video call with them through Zoom. – Motherboard

A lot of folks in the tech world are all up in arms in this, but honestly, it’s just a weather app. There are literally hundreds of these. Don’t worry, everything will be fine.

In a big move to improve its weather app, Apple has purchased the highly popular iOS app Dark Sky. Along with the acquisition comes the end of Dark Sky for Android as well as an end to the API that’s used by popular apps like Carrot Weather, and more. – 9to5Mac

There’s a lot of speculation around surrounding this. People are definitely getting hacked. But who’s to blame? Is this hack even real?

Houseparty, a video conferencing desktop and mobile application, said it would pay a $1 million bounty to anyone who could unmask the entity behind what the company described as “a paid commercial smear campaign.” – ZDNet

Google previously bought Fitbit. This is the latest product to be released under its new owners.

The first Fitbit after Google announced it intends to buy the company last fall looks… well, like every other Fitbit that came before it. And it’s apparently intentional, as the company wants to expand on one of its most popular fitness trackers that’s long due for an update. – The Verge

Yea, no shit Sherlock. Also, the sky is blue. The grass is green. Yada yadda yadda.

Voice and video calls have more than tripled on Comcast’s network over the past month since people across the US started working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. – The Verge

