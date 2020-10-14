Deals
The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
It’s almost coming to an end, be sure to jump on some of these deals before Prime Day ends.
The last day of Amazon Prime Day 2020 is upon us, thankfully. There were lots of deals to be had, and if you’re still looking to capitalize on a few more before midnight, we’ll be rounding up all the Prime deals we featured over the past couple of days. This should make things easier for you, we hope.
However, a lot of the deals you’ll find below require an Amazon Prime membership. Don’t worry though, if you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of these deals. Just be sure to remember to cancel your membership before the 30-days; this way, you don’t get whacked with the $119 annual fee.
And naturally, there are deals here that are not Prime exclusives, so be sure to keep an eye out for those. But again, it probably wouldn’t hurt signing up for the free 30-day trial. You literally have nothing to lose.
Alright, enough dilly-dallying here. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals we featured here on KnowTechie
- Snag this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for only $43 on Prime Day 2020
- These JBL Tune 120TWS headphones are down to just $40 for Prime Day (usually $99)
- Learn about genetics with the 23andMe Ancestry Service, now only $99 (normally $199)
- Score this insanely useful Eufy smart scale for just $30 for Prime Day (usually $50)
- This Aukey 10,000mAh USB-C power bank is down to just $15 for Prime Day
- This mini projector that normally costs $139 is down to just $89 for Prime Day
- Grab this Logitech G502 SE for $35, down from its usual $80 price
- Save $200 on this BenQ gaming monitor, now $400 for Amazon Prime Day
- This HyperX Joy-Con charging station for Nintendo Switch is only $14.99 for Prime Day 2020
- Get a one-year family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card for $40
- Get yourself a Garmin smartwatch for only $220, down from $450 on Amazon Prime Day
- Grab this Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset for only $59 (normally $99)
- Prime Day brings the price of Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick down to just $30 (normally $50)
- Add more storage to your PS4 with this 4TB external hard drive for just $93 in this Prime Day deal
- This Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse is only $59 for Prime Day (normally $99)
- Pick up this 128GB PNY flash drive for just $13 in this Prime Day deal
- Snag this Toshiba 32″ Fire TV edition smart TV for only $120 on Prime Day 2020
- This Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller is down to just $17 for Prime Day
- Grab this 1TB SK Hynix SSD for $84 on Prime Day, that’s almost half the usual price of $160
- Get this 400GB SanDisk microSD card for just $45 in this Prime Day deal
- This Prime Day deal scores you an Echo Dot and an Amazon Smart Plug for just $24
- The DJI Mavic Mini Combo is $100 off for Prime Day 2020 (usually $499)
- This stone wireless charger from Eggtronic is currently 30% off, coming in at only $42
- Prime Day brings the price of these Sony noise-canceling headphones down to just $123 (usually $248)
- This Prime Day deal gets you a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot for just $70
- Snag the 1More triple-driver over-ear headphones on Prime Day for only $139
- Prime Day brings the price of the Fire HD 10 Tablet down to just $80 (usually $150)
- Get a bargain during Prime Day on one of our favorite smartwatches, the Withings Steel HR Sport
- Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever, just $45 right now
- Snag an Echo Dot for just $19 (yes, $19)
- This Prime Day deal scores you Apple’s latest AirPods Pro for just $199
Yea, we know there’s a lot to unpack here, but if somehow you need more deals to uncover, you can always head over to Amazon’s Prime Day page here. We’ll be highlighting more Prime Day deals throughout the day, so be sure to come back to this page as we’ll be updating it every time we drop a new deal. Happy Prime Day!
Did you find any deals you think we should be featuring? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
